CCC president: Decision to suspend fall athletics due to 'unknown circumstances'

Cayuga Community College's intercollegiate competition was cut short in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, CCC released its plan to shift 85% of its courses to online learning, and with that the college elected to suspend all athletics for the fall semester.
The decision means that CCC's fall offerings, like soccer and volleyball, will not have a 2020 season. Winter sports like basketball that are split between the fall and spring semester will not begin on time. However, CCC President Brian Durant told The Citizen on Wednesday that plans could be developed to play winter sports in their entirety in the spring, and that such plans would be discussed in the coming months.
As of now, there are no changes to spring athletic offerings.
According to Durant, the decision was made by CCC's administration and not a directive from the NJCAA or the Mid-State Athletic Conference, which CCC is a member. CCC also took into account that some other community colleges in the region, such as Onondaga Community College, have already suspended fall athletics. OCC made its decision in late June.
"This is a Cayuga Community College decision," Durant said. "We are aware that other community colleges have made similar decisions, and certainly that is a factor. The ability to have local competition in our region is important, but ultimately we make this decision on our own.
"We take very much pride in our intercollegiate athletic program. It's something we've invested in during my time here. To have to suspend the fall semester is something we take very seriously, but we think it's in the best interest of our student-athletes and our institution at this time."
Even while plans were developed to shift mostly to online learning for the fall semester, Durant said there was consideration to proceeding with fall sports, especially because so much of the student body are commuters, and some in-person learning will still take place. However, he attributes the ultimate decision to not have athletic offerings at this time to "too many unknown circumstances and too many variables."
While spring sports do not begin competition until February or March, rosters are often finalized after tryouts during the fall semester. Durant did not rule out having some semblance of fall activities so that spring teams can prepare for their seasons, but maintains that the most important thing is "to have the environment that's safe for our athletes to perform and thrive, and we're prepared to do what we can do to get to that point."
The 2020-21 athletic year was set to be a unique one for CCC, and it still could be. The college debuted a baseball program, led by Auburn High alumnus and former professional coach TJ Gamba, that will enter its third year of existence this spring. CCC also hopes to debut its new men's and women's lacrosse programs in 2021. The women's team was supposed to begin this past spring, but were unable to play a game before spring season was canceled.
Durant is not concerned with those programs getting off the ground this spring.
"We want to give as much confidence, as we can to prospective students that if it's able to happen, we want to have those sports run this year," Durant said. "We know our coaches are doing a great job trying to recruit and have these communications with current and prospective students as much as possible.
"These times are difficult and certainly complex. The best we can do is be open and transparent. If it doesn't happen this year, we're still committed to (the new programs) and we're gonna keep doing what we can do to get these sports off the ground."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
