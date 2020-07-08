CCC president: Decision to suspend fall athletics due to 'unknown circumstances'

"We take very much pride in our intercollegiate athletic program. It's something we've invested in during my time here. To have to suspend the fall semester is something we take very seriously, but we think it's in the best interest of our student-athletes and our institution at this time."

Even while plans were developed to shift mostly to online learning for the fall semester, Durant said there was consideration to proceeding with fall sports, especially because so much of the student body are commuters, and some in-person learning will still take place. However, he attributes the ultimate decision to not have athletic offerings at this time to "too many unknown circumstances and too many variables."

While spring sports do not begin competition until February or March, rosters are often finalized after tryouts during the fall semester. Durant did not rule out having some semblance of fall activities so that spring teams can prepare for their seasons, but maintains that the most important thing is "to have the environment that's safe for our athletes to perform and thrive, and we're prepared to do what we can do to get to that point."