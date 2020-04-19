Central New York golf courses opening again after COVID-19 restrictions change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After more than a week of complete shutdowns, some golf courses are partially re-opening in central New York this weekend after the state modified its rules for the kinds of business operations that are allowed under the state's coronavirus-related emergency restrictions.

Golf with a set of social distancing restrictions had been allowed in most of the state until April 9, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded the definition of "non-essential" businesses to include golf with a complete shutdown. But this weekend, with data indicating that COVID-19 infections may be slowing in New York state, new guidance came out allowing golfers back on courses.

But the golf clubs still can't operate as they normally would. Only employees providing essential services, such as groundskeeping and security, are allowed to work. Restaurants must continue to offer only take-out or delivery service. Indoor facilities remain closed to the public.

In central New York, the lifting of the statewide restrictions was causing some confusion because some counties, including Onondaga and Cayuga, had also instituted their own closure orders for golf courses.

On Friday, Onondaga County officially lifted its order, citing the statewide rules.