Champagnie's sparkling return lifts Pitt over Syracuse 96-76

Pitt, which erased an 18-point first-half deficit to beat Syracuse 63-60 10 days ago, trailed 37-32 at the half. Pitt's intervening two games had been postponed before facing Syracuse again Saturday.

Syracuse was within 64-60 with 8 1/2 minutes to play, the difference in the evenly played game being Horton's long-range shooting. But in the last eight minutes the Panthers were 10 of 15 from the field and 13 of 14 from the foul line to outscore the Orange 32-16.

Pitt ended up shooting 58% from the field and 16 of 18 from line in the second half as well as going plus-10 rebounding. The Panthers were 4 of 8 from 3-point range to finish 8 of 23 from distance.

Syracuse ended up 3 of 22 behind the arc and 40% overall but made 19 of 22 free throws.

"Offensively we had some opportunities," Boeheim said. "We missed some layups early. When they made their run, we missed two or three easy shots around the basket.

"We haven’t made anything from the 3-point line for awhile now. We just haven’t been consistent there."

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh is scheduled to take on Duke at home while Miami visits Syracuse.

