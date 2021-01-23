Championship field set for Sunday's The Citizen Masters bowling tournament

The final weekend of The Citizen Masters bowling tournament started on Saturday, and it is now clear who will be battling for tourney victories.

Action for the men’s tournament began Saturday morning at Rainbow Lanes with the losers bracket. In the winners bracket, Zach Bobbett (717) and Mike Pucino (712) each earned victories to reach Sunday’s semifinals.

Nick Nadherny (595), Cory Slater (720), Lee Burnett (669) and Gary Reynolds (718) all won their first matches of the losers bracket. Slater then ousted Nadherny with a 650 score, while Burnett toppled Reynolds with a 663. Slater picked up his third match win of the day, defeating Lee Burnett to make the semis, while Corey Dockstader took down Mike Suarez.

Action will continue Sunday with the semifinals. In the winners bracket semi, Bobbett will face Pucino. In the losers bracket, Slater greets Dockstader.

In the women’s tournament, Michelle Reynolds (611) and Callie Caci (625) both advanced in the winners bracket. In the losers bracket, Sam Savery prevailed over Denice Hall in a one-game roll-off after both posted a 513. Ashley Rether also won her first match in the losers bracket.