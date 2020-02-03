Changes looming for NASCAR as season approaches

As Jim France and Lesa France have found their footing, the stock car series has shown flexibility, too: After acknowledging the rules package was a bust at short tracks and road courses, NASCAR did an about face and made changes for those specific venues.

Adapting to it all will be Johnson, who said this year will be his last as a full-time NASCAR driver. His 19th season will be his last attempt to win a record eighth Cup championship, but Johnson said he has shaken off the pressure of chasing Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt and plans to enjoy his time in the No. 48 Chevrolet.

“I’ve been able to have some clarity and to really understand it on a deeper level," said Johnson, now 44. “One thing that I’ve come to grips with and I’m enjoying letting go of is: I feel like I’ve been a bit out of character and a bit focused on a number, a statistic — and I’ve never in my life been that way. I’ve never raced that way."

“”I’m out there one final time," he added. “This is just one final time, and it feels so good to be able to let go of that chasing part.”

The chase will be on for drivers hoping to fill Johnson's seat at Hendrick Motorsports. Alex Bowman is also in a contract year driving Rick Hendrick's No. 88, meaning two top seats at an elite team are in rare play.