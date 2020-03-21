Cheap Seats, No. 2: Auburn boys lacrosse scores rare win over West Genny

A special win for the program, and a special win for Smith. Auburn's previous wins over West Genny came under longtime head coach Steve Crosby. It also served as redemption — it was Auburn's first game against West Genny since losing to the Wildcats in the Section III Class A final the previous spring.

Looking back, I reflect on this game with disappointment — not because I was upset with the outcome, but because I had little context for what this game meant for Auburn lacrosse. I only started at The Citizen the previous September and had never covered an Auburn boys lacrosse game until this one. How is a reporter supposed to adequately convey the significance of a victory when said reporter barely knows the rules of lacrosse?

That 2016 Auburn team was loaded. Three future Players of the Year for The Citizen were on that team: Brian Cunningham (2016), Burgmaster (2017) and Morin (2018). Morin is currently the all-time leader in program history in goals, while Cunningham is fourth all-time in goals and fifth all-time in points.