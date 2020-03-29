Cheap Seats, No. 4: Morin's OT goal sends Auburn hockey to section final

After an uneventful first period, New Hartford had Auburn on its heels in the second, and the Maroons escaped the middle frame thanks to some big-time stops from Kalabanka.

Both teams scored once in the third, setting up sudden-death overtime.

After 47 1/2 minutes — three full periods and a snippet of overtime — a goal by Morin sent Auburn to its first section final game since 2014.

"The legs feed the wolf, gentlemen," Herb Brooks, portrayed by Kurt Russell, told the U.S. Olympic hockey team in the film "Miracle." I was reminded of that saying in my post-game interviews. Both Malandruccolo and coach Mike Lowe said to me after the game that the difference for the Maroons was having "more legs."

"Throughout the game we thought we were catching up on them," Malandruccolo said. "We just kept fighting and got the job done."

Ain't that the truth. It was a hustle play from Malandruccolo that got the puck to Williams, who set up Morin for the winner.

Auburn won two more games that year, beating Clinton in the section final and Ogdensburg in the state quarterfinal, before bowing out to Section VI's Sweet Home in the state semifinals.