Cheap Seats, No. 3: Union Springs/Port Byron baseball establishes county dominance

That tournament, US/PB lead-off hitter Connor Siracusa totaled eight hits, including a 5-for-5 performance in the championship. He was one of three Wolves to be named to the Class B all-state team after the season, joining teammates Austin Quick and Nick Valentino. Valentino was The Citizen's Baseball Player of the Year the following season.

"Everybody counted us out this year," former Wolves coach Dan Zdanowski said after the game. "We lost a few big names from years past that were on the sectional finals team and back-to-back IAC championships. These guys ... I have 15 baseball players that come to work every day, and they're probably the hardest-working team I've ever coached."

That county tournament was special for a few reasons. Because New York's spring weather doesn't often cooperate with sports, it's the last time a true two-day county baseball tournament was held.