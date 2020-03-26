Cheap Seats, No. 3: Union Springs/Port Byron baseball establishes county dominance

Editor's note: With sports on hiatus due to coronavirus, sports reporter Justin Ritzel is looking back on memorable high school games from his time with The Citizen in a series called From the Cheap Seats. All stories in this series can be found at auburnpub.com.
In 2016, Union Springs/Port Byron baseball often made it look easy.
The Wolves began that season with 18 straight wins, often in different fashion. US/PB could win a pitcher's duel, a slugfest or beat teams with small ball and strategy.
During the two-day Cayuga County baseball tournament that April at Wells College, US/PB put the county on notice. The Wolves outscored local rivals Moravia and Cato-Meridian 25-1 in their two games to win a second straight county title.
The 9-0 win against Moravia in the tournament opener was far closer than the final score indicates. Blue Devils pitcher Ridge Walker held US/PB to two runs through five innings, but the Wolves took advantage of the Blue Devils' bullpen with seven runs in the final two frames.
The championship game against Cato-Meridian the next day was not close. US/PB scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 16-1 win.
That tournament, US/PB lead-off hitter Connor Siracusa totaled eight hits, including a 5-for-5 performance in the championship. He was one of three Wolves to be named to the Class B all-state team after the season, joining teammates Austin Quick and Nick Valentino. Valentino was The Citizen's Baseball Player of the Year the following season.
"Everybody counted us out this year," former Wolves coach Dan Zdanowski said after the game. "We lost a few big names from years past that were on the sectional finals team and back-to-back IAC championships. These guys ... I have 15 baseball players that come to work every day, and they're probably the hardest-working team I've ever coached."
That county tournament was special for a few reasons. Because New York's spring weather doesn't often cooperate with sports, it's the last time a true two-day county baseball tournament was held.
It was also my first glimpse at baseball on a turf field. Wells College's turf, which combines a baseball and softball field in the same confines, was part of a $1.9 million project to upgrade the school's athletic facilities. That was the first finished turf field in Cayuga County — turf renovations at Auburn's Holland Stadium and Falcon Park have followed in the years since.
Wells College's field was pretty unique then. Because the baseball and softball field diamonds were directly opposite each other but shared the same outfield, any fly ball is an adventure for defenders. Any ball that gets over an outfielders head could mean an inside-the-park home run for the hitter. The walkways around the field were also covered in hay, giving off a serious Field of Dreams vibe.
That weekend, it was a field of dreams for Union Springs/Port Byron, which looked every bit like a future section champ. But even a season that starts with 18 straight wins can include ups and downs.
Later that April, the Wolves were hit with sorrow when team member Xander Morgenthaler fractured his skull in an incident in his home. Morgenthaler's injury required a two-hour surgery to insert a titanium plate in his head and 15 stitches.
To support their injured teammate, the Wolves wore his No. 3 stitched into their hats, had No. 3 painted on the field, and hung his No. 3 jersey in the dugout.
In the blink of an eye, a promising and undefeated season was caput. The Wolves finished up the regular season with two losses to Lansing, the second of which determined IAC division winner. Then in the Section IV Class B quarterfinals, fourth-seeded US/PB was upset by Susquehanna Valley at home.
Three years later in 2019 — now with Port Byron serving as the host school and Bill Walter as head coach — the renamed Panthers again won 18 straight games to start the season.
The 2016 team will always stick out to me because of its highs and lows. Zdanowski, who now works in the Rush-Henrietta school district in Rochester, taught me a lot about high school baseball and became a good friend. And his teams were always competitive and fun to watch.
In that 2016 county tournament, they were unstoppable.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
