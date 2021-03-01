City of Auburn finalizing agreement with new baseball ownership group

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• In addition to rent payments, the team must pay the city of Auburn 5% of all revenue from advertising sales from within the ballpark, and 10% of gross from merchandise sales. The latter is due to Auburn's trademark rights of the Doubledays nickname.

• The team must save two roster spots for CCC players, unless no CCC players apply for a position on the team.

• Auburn's schedule must be provided to CCC by Feb. 1 of each year of the agreement, and the city reserves the right to schedule other sports and community events during the collegiate season.

• Players, coaches, city employees, team employees and others who enter Falcon Park must wear face coverings at all times, even during game play, until Cayuga County and state health officials deem it OK to do otherwise.

Auburn was a member of the New York-Penn League since 1958 (save for 1981, when the team was unable to secure a major league affiliate) and has a long history with minor league baseball that dates back to the early 1900s.