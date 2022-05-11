 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TENNIS

City of Auburn hosting tennis festival on May 21

Clifford Park

The tennis courts at Clifford Park in Auburn.

 Sarah Jean Condon, The Citizen

May is National Tennis Month, and the city of Auburn is celebrating later this month.

The city is hosting a new Auburn Tennis Festival at Clifford Park on May 21.

All ages and levels of experience are welcome to play. Activities for that Saturday will be split into three categories: newbies from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., some experience from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and advanced players from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Children’s entertainment will include face paintings and balloon creations. Perform4Purpose will also provide musical entertainment.

The event is free to participate in. To pre-register, visit https://www.auburnny.gov/parks-recreation-department.

