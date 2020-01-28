Clemson rallies past Syracuse for 71-70 victory; ends Orange's win streak

But Boeheim and Hughes combined for six straight points before Girard struck for his long-range shot to put Syracuse up, 70-67, and set up the drama-filled finish.

Clemson did early what opponents must to beat the Orange's long-run, two-three zone defense — make outside shots.

The Tigers hit four of their first five attempts on the way to building a 15-6 lead on Syracuse the first minutes.

But then Hughes and Boeheim took over as the Orange closed the half by outscoring Clemson 29-18.

Hughes, the ACC's leading scorer, had 15 points in the period and Boeheim, the league leader in made 3-pointers, closed the half with a pair of long-range jumpers in the final 80 seconds — both which regained the lead the Syracuse.

The Orange started the second half on a 10-2 run — Hughes and Boeheim combined for the first eight points in the stretch — and it seemed like Syracuse had a clear path to victory before Clemson's rally.

THE BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange were hurt by foul trouble to starters Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe, who both fouled out down the stretch. Their absence gave Clemson more room to operate down low.