Cohen promises splashes of cash for Mets -- within reason

Alderson recalled when he first joined the team, he saw an ad campaign in bus shelters "around the sort of ineptitude of the New York Mets." Alderson wrote a memo to Cohen several months ago laying out a vision and emphasized the need to transform interactions with the industry and the public.

"You don't change the perception without changing the reality," Alderson said. "I think Steve is going to go a long way toward changing that narrative."

The Mets have made the playoffs just twice in the last 14 seasons. They lost the 2014 World Series to Kansas City and dropped the NL wild-card game the next year.

Scott Boras, baseball's top agent, claimed in 2011 the Mets were a team that had shifted from eating steaks to shopping for fruits and nuts, moved on to the freezer section in 2012 and in 2015 were utilizing a microwave rather than fancy cooking.

"We're going to make sure we got enough meat and potatoes, but we're going to be shopping in the gourmet section, as well," Alderson said, adding with a laugh: "I got to find out where it is."

As an example, Alderson said Mets might have claimed reliever Brad Hand and his $10 million option for 2021 off waivers had the sale been approved weeks earlier.