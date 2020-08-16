Coin toss: Central New York high school officials ready to referee, if there are games

Catalano said to his knowledge, there has been no discussion yet about electronic whistles in Section III.

Should high school sports continue to be delayed, or not take place at all, that could also leave a financial dent for some officials. Section III pays basketball officials over $100 per varsity game. That absence in additional income could be of concern to some, though Napoli said it's not a factor for him.

"To be honest, we don't make a lot of money officiating. We do it because we like the sport and we like to stay active," Napoli said. "If I don't referee this year, it's not going to change the way of my life. The money is nice, don't get me wrong, where you have a little extra here and there. But it's not a life-changing thing."

Catalano said he also officiates mainly for the camaraderie and that his game checks are disposable income, but concedes that others could be in different financial situations.

"Some officials depend on the money, there's no question," Catalano said. "I'm old school. I like being involved in the game, giving back to the game. That's why I officiate. That's the fun part. My wife likes it when the checks come, but do we need it to pay our bills? No. In other households, it may be much different."