Coin toss: Central New York high school officials ready to referee, if there are games

When asked if he intends to officiate girls basketball this upcoming winter season, Tom Napoli didn't hesitate.
Regardless of the safety precautions that might be in place to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as wearing a mask or dousing the basketball with extra sanitizer, Napoli plans to be on the court.
Napoli, an Auburn native, referees girls basketball all over Cayuga Cayuga, whether it be in Section III or Section IV. As New York deals with the challenges of reopening schools, Napoli said conversations with his peers this upcoming year have remained positive.
"Myself and some of the other guys I know who ref, we're looking forward to it," Napoli told The Citizen on Friday. "I'm sure there's gonna be the safety issues to take care of the student-athletes, the fans, the referees. The school districts are doing everything they can to keep it safe for everybody.
"It would be a little tough with gloves and a mask on with a whistle, but whatever the Sections want us to do to keep it safe, I have no problem doing."
While Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the OK for schools to reopen in September, there's still been no word on when interscholastic athletics will return. Fall sports in New York were originally set to begin Aug. 24, but the NYSPHSAA pushed that start date to Sept. 21.
While approval from the state is still needed, central New York's high school officials will meet in the coming weeks to discuss challenges for the upcoming fall season. Officials for winter sports typically meet in October to receive their assignments.
Joe Catalano is the co-chair of the Section III officiating committee, and also a veteran official of several sports, including boys and girls soccer, boys lacrosse, and boys basketball.
This week, Catalano will meet with central New York's soccer officials, where he expects safety concerns to be voiced.
"I think the biggest challenge really ... is our ranks are so old now," Catalano said. "The average age, and I'm just guessing, but in lacrosse I'd bet the average age is 55. And soccer I'd bet it's above 50. A lot of older officials. We're not getting a lot of younger guys, and I think a lot of the older guys are going to have concerns because they're in that vulnerable group. If they have underlying issues, I can see our ranks getting depleted at a time we can't afford to lose anybody."
The state released guidance in June on what sports and recreational activities were permitted. Low- and moderate-risk sports (golf, tennis, baseball) have been given the go-ahead, while high-risk sports (basketball, football) are still prohibited. However, the guidance made no mention of officials, and each sport carries with it its own set of risks for those clad in white and black stripes.
Many officials in football — like a back judge — do not come in contact with the ball or players. But there's an official who places the ball on the correct yard line prior to each play, and a sideline judge who is constantly in close proximity to players and coaches. A sport like ice hockey might carry less risk, as only the referee actually touches the puck, while the only necessary contact with players would be to break up a scrum.
Considering the frequency with which they touch the ball — and how many players touch the ball over the course of a game — basketball officials could be among the most vulnerable. Couple that with the use of a traditional whistle that comes in contact with the mouth, and risk for spread becomes even greater.
Napoli referenced AAU basketball in Pennsylvania, where officials have introduced electronic whistles instead of traditional ones. With an electronic whistle officials simply have to press a button to cause a stoppage in play, as opposed to blowing through a traditional whistle with the mouth. Electronic whistles could make a requirement for officials to wear masks more plausible.
In July, the Pittsburgh Press-Gazette reported that the PIAA (the governing body for Pennsylvania's high school sports) is discussing the use of electronic whistles for several sports, including football, basketball, volleyball and soccer. However, PIAA assistant executive director Pat Gebhart told the Press-Gazette there is currently no intention to make electronic whistles mandatory, and that there are "reservations on its use." For example, while sports like basketball are played in climate-controlled conditions, there are concerns about the viability of such technology in a cold hockey rink or during a rainy football game.
Catalano said to his knowledge, there has been no discussion yet about electronic whistles in Section III.
Should high school sports continue to be delayed, or not take place at all, that could also leave a financial dent for some officials. Section III pays basketball officials over $100 per varsity game. That absence in additional income could be of concern to some, though Napoli said it's not a factor for him.
"To be honest, we don't make a lot of money officiating. We do it because we like the sport and we like to stay active," Napoli said. "If I don't referee this year, it's not going to change the way of my life. The money is nice, don't get me wrong, where you have a little extra here and there. But it's not a life-changing thing."
Catalano said he also officiates mainly for the camaraderie and that his game checks are disposable income, but concedes that others could be in different financial situations.
"Some officials depend on the money, there's no question," Catalano said. "I'm old school. I like being involved in the game, giving back to the game. That's why I officiate. That's the fun part. My wife likes it when the checks come, but do we need it to pay our bills? No. In other households, it may be much different."
Communication, which Napoli called "a huge part of refereeing," could be more of an issue, especially if officials are required to wear masks or social distance. Over the course of a game, officials frequently meet with a player or coach to discuss a call or answer a question.
Such contact may be more limited moving forward.
"Personally, I like talking to the kids. In my pregame meeting when we meet with the captains, I tell the kids, 'If we're talking to you, we're only there to help you,'" Catalano said. "If we can't do that, things are gonna break down I think."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
