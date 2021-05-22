Cole give Yanks best starters' stretch since 1932, 7-0 win

Cole's lack of control was unusual. He walked five in 57 2/3 innings coming in and had a record streak of 61 strikeouts between walks. Cole issued three walks for the second time since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract before the 2020 season.

"I think maybe a couple of calls that he didn't get up in the strike zone," Boone said. "But I think he made adjustments, coupled with, in that first inning or two, he was finding his delivery and finding his timing and everything, but he really settled in and made some I thought some subtle adjustments throughout that outing."

Cole has 92 strikeouts, the most by for the Yankees through 10 starts.

"I thought we had some good pitch selection early, even though I wasn't quite as sharp as I wanted to be," Cole said. "I made some pitches in some good spots to get ground balls, and I think we just settled in, a little more concise, efficient with the delivery."

Justin Wilson and Luis Cessa finished the five-hitter. The Yankees lead the major leagues in shutouts and have eight in the first 46 games for the fourth time after 1958 (nine), 1955 (eight) and 1910 (nine).