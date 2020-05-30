× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mid-March is the time of year when spring collegiate programs start to hit the bulk of their season schedules.

Not this year, not with COVID-19. Thousands of collegiate seniors (and their teammates) had their seasons postponed and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A waiting game ensued for those seniors, forced to sit idly while the NCAA determined how to handle eligibility after lost seasons. It was later decided that spring athletes, including seniors, would be granted an extra year to play.

An opportunity presented, but not necessarily taken. While returning to school for more athletic competition is an enticing offer, some are ready to turn the page toward graduate studies or careers.

Three collegiate seniors, all 2016 graduates of Auburn High School, shared with The Citizen their experiences this season and whether they'll be returning to school to play again next spring.

***

Ally Nicolosi admits she felt a bit of deja vu.

Recovering from a right shoulder injury, the former Auburn softball catcher missed her entire high school senior season in spring 2016.

Partway through her senior season at Le Moyne College, the announcement on March 18 that the Northeast-10 Conference was suspending all athletic competition induced a similar feeling Nicolosi felt four years prior.

"Literally, it's crazy," Nicolosi said. "Looking back now I still can't believe it happened."

Nicolosi and her Le Moyne teammates were in Winter Haven, Florida for a series of games when they found out the news that their season had been postponed. Originally that day, on March 12, the Northeast-10 announced all games were off until mid-April, but Nicolosi said she knew immediately that it was the end.

"As soon as our coach said that (games were postponed), I knew our season was over," Nicolosi said. "Some of the parents realized the kind of moment we were in, so they actually went out somewhere in Florida and got flowers and gifts, and we did our own little senior day. That was definitely hard, but having the support from the team and everyone going through it together definitely helped."

After a standout career at Auburn, Nicolosi immediately made a name for herself as a freshman at Le Moyne, starting 40 games and hitting .305 in 141 at-bats. Successful sophomore and junior seasons followed, but Nicolosi took her game to another level this season.

Through 15 games, the senior catcher led Le Moyne in batting average (.373), OPS (.860), runs (9), RBI (12) and stolen bases (5). When play was suspended, she was second in the conference in RBIs and fifth in stolen bases. Defensively, she posted a perfect fielding percentage behind the plate. She was named the Northeast-10 Player of the Week for games played through Feb. 17.

Though Division II senior athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility on March 19, Nicolosi has no intention of returning to Le Moyne. Instead, she'll attend graduate school at Sacred Heart University in the fall to pursue a master's degree in occupational therapy.

Despite the opportunity for more softball, Nicolosi said her mind was pretty set on moving on because financial deposits for grad school had already been made.

"As much as I would love to play another year, the timing's not right," Nicolosi said. "I also don't know if my body would be able to handle it. It's kind of nice knowing I have one extra year of eligibility and that I could always come back. I was kinda set from the get-go. I was already invested in (grad school) before the opportunity arose for playing another year. I just decided to close that chapter of my life and pursue what's next."

***

Steve Bennett and his Canisius College baseball teammates were getting ready to board the bus for a trip to the University of Michigan for a four-game series when head coach Matt Mazurek called an impromptu meeting.

The week leading up to their trip, players were following social media accounts of major conferences for news on COVID-19 and cancellations of games. As Bennett puts it, "We heard rumors that stuff was gonna come down from the NCAA, but it wasn't 100%."

Bennett called it an eerie feeling. For the meeting, Mazurek divided his team into separate groups based on class, eventually breaking the news to the seniors that their season wouldn't continue.

According to Bennett, there were no worries at the beginning of the season in February that games would eventually be postponed or canceled, even as concern about COVID-19 began to bubble in the United States.

"It took a little time to set in for us there," Bennett said. "We weren't very receptive to it right then."

As a sophomore in 2018, Bennett was a member of the Canisius team that won the MAAC championship and advanced to the NCAA regional championships. While the team took a step back in 2019, individually Bennett came into his own, starting 51 of 53 games and earning second-team All-MAAC honors as a third baseman.

Entering this season, Bennett and Canisius' eight other seniors were dead set on bringing the school another MAAC title.

"We were all excited for it to be our senior year and our last go at it with the guys we've been working so hard with day-in and day-out for the previous 3 1/2 years," Bennett said. "It was tough because we knew how much effort we had put in. It was a piece of us that was taken away."

Speaking with other collegiate seniors, Bennett said it's been "a mixed bag" concerning how many intend to return for another season. After several sleepless nights following the end of the season, Bennett decided he will not return to Canisius. A criminal justice major, Bennett is currently pursuing a position with the Auburn Police Department and didn't want to pass up the opportunity in his hometown.

Friends and family are already asking Bennett to join recreational baseball and softball leagues, and Bennett joked that Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler is already recruiting him for the annual charity softball game.

For someone that has played baseball since 5 years old, putting the glove down for good was a difficult decision.

"I really had to think (about returning to Canisius) very hard," Bennett said. "Baseball's been something that, over the past four years, I did from the end of August until the early parts of July on a good year. I'd have a week break and then I was right into summer ball.

"For me, the whole life adjustment is the biggest thing, making the life change of not having baseball be a daily part of my life."

***

Batting injuries almost his entire collegiate career, the College of Saint Rose's Reed Chronis finally felt at the top of his game this spring.

Injuries to his back (bulged disc) and knee (torn MCL) during his senior year of high school were accompanied by a partially torn ACL in college. Starting the season with two wins, Saint Rose traveled to Florida for a pair of games in Lakeland and Tampa -- a trip Chronis had been looking forward to since freshman year.

While in Florida, Chronis said he finally felt at the top of his game both physically and mentally. Even teammates were pointing out, "This is the best you've played."

Returning from Florida, players found out the ensuing week that their season was likely over after only four games.

"We got a text about five days after the NBA shut down from our coach that said it's basically looking like everything's gonna get canceled," Chronis said. "I wish I was a little more optimistic, but I kinda knew once they postponed the games they weren't gonna come back. I didn't see it turning around in a week.

"For me, I wish I got to play at the top of my game for a full season, but I'd rather have four games than none at all."

Chronis was also working his way up some all-time school leaderboards. The defender currently sits fifth all time in career caused turnovers (37), but could've taken over the No. 2 spot with a few more games. With a full season, he also could've challenged for top 10 spots in career ground balls and ground balls per game.

Granted an opportunity to return next year, Chronis didn't completely rule out coming back to Saint Rose, saying it's a "70% chance I won't be back, 30% chance I am." A political science major, Chronis is waiting to see if a career opportunity presents itself, but returning to Saint Rose for graduate studies and to resume his lacrosse career remains a possibility.

"A big part of it is my body," Chronis said. "I leave every practice with an ice bag on each knee and an ice bag on my back. It's not whether or not I want to play lacrosse, it's whether or not I want to move on with life."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

