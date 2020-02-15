Comeback falls short as Syracuse loses to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — MJ Walker took an elbow to his lip and missed a large chunk of the game. But 12 stitches later, numb around his mouth, Walker’s shooting spoke volumes.

Walker scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, as No. 8 Florida State played without star guard Devin Vassell and held off Syracuse 80-77 on Saturday.

“We were floundering a little bit,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “The game was somewhat in doubt and he put us on his shoulders. He made plays down the stretch. That says an awful lot about him.”

Florida State needed Walker, especially late. The junior guard drilled a 3-pointer with 4:19 left and then another 3-pointer with 2:36 to go — as he was fouled — and made the free throw to complete a four-point play. In a tight game, Walker’s shooting and defense helped the Seminoles win their 20th straight home game.

“It wasn't going to stop me from playing,” Walker said. “I felt good. I was still energized. I just picked up where I left off.”

Vassell was on the bench but did not play. The sophomore guard averages 13.4 points per game and Hamilton declined to discuss the reason why Vassell did not play.