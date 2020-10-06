Commentary: Bills coordinator Daboll destined for head coaching gig

An NFL head-coaching job opens, and one of the first names promptly mentioned as a replacement is that of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Get used to it.

Great things are happening with the Bills’ offense, which is the driving force behind their 4-0 start. Josh Allen ranks second in the NFL in passing yards, third in touchdowns and passer rating, and has thrown only one interception. Stefon Diggs shares the league lead for receiving yards and is the focal point of a pass-catching corps that has constantly put opponents into a coverage quandary. And then there is Daboll’s highly aggressive play-calling, which gets the most out of the best offensive talent the team has had in many years.

So, yes, it made perfect sense Monday for his name to be floated in the media as a candidate to fill the vacancy the Houston Texans created with the firing of Bill O’Brien after the team’s 0-4 start.

For Bills’ fans panicking over the thought of having Daboll’s X-and-O wizardry suddenly yanked from their dreams of a deep playoff run, relax. He isn’t going anywhere before the end of the season, assuming the Bills want that to be the case (and nothing would indicate otherwise).

After the season is a different story.