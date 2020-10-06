Commentary: Bills coordinator Daboll destined for head coaching gig

An NFL head-coaching job opens, and one of the first names promptly mentioned as a replacement is that of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Get used to it.
Great things are happening with the Bills’ offense, which is the driving force behind their 4-0 start. Josh Allen ranks second in the NFL in passing yards, third in touchdowns and passer rating, and has thrown only one interception. Stefon Diggs shares the league lead for receiving yards and is the focal point of a pass-catching corps that has constantly put opponents into a coverage quandary. And then there is Daboll’s highly aggressive play-calling, which gets the most out of the best offensive talent the team has had in many years.
So, yes, it made perfect sense Monday for his name to be floated in the media as a candidate to fill the vacancy the Houston Texans created with the firing of Bill O’Brien after the team’s 0-4 start.
For Bills’ fans panicking over the thought of having Daboll’s X-and-O wizardry suddenly yanked from their dreams of a deep playoff run, relax. He isn’t going anywhere before the end of the season, assuming the Bills want that to be the case (and nothing would indicate otherwise).
After the season is a different story.
If the Texans’ job, which defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel is filling on an interim basis, is still open, there’s every reason to believe Daboll will be invited for an interview. There’s also every reason to believe he will be interviewed for other openings, given that a half-dozen or so NFL head-coaching jobs become available each year.
After the 2019 season, the Cleveland Browns spoke with Daboll about becoming their head coach before they chose Kevin Stefanski. At the time, Daboll’s resume showed solid progress from Allen in an offense that lacked the genuine No. 1 receiver the Bills would eventually land in trading with Minnesota for Diggs.
Since then, Allen’s production has soared to levels commensurate with that of Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, the quarterback Allen idolized while growing up in northern California.
The most impressive aspect of Daboll’s work since becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator in 2018 is taking Allen from a physically gifted but ultra-raw rookie to a legitimate candidate for NFL Most Valuable Player.
The universal complaint about Allen before and after the Bills made the Wyoming product the seventh overall draft pick was poor accuracy, especially on deep throws. Through four games, that issue has been put to rest – or at least on hiatus. Allen has completed 70.9% of passes, which is saying something given that the Bills have thrown the ball 148 times (eighth most in the league) and have 100 rushing attempts (25 by Allen). The long ball, as demonstrated by his key 49-yard connection with Diggs Sunday, is something Daboll readily utilizes, even while spending the past three years getting Allen to appreciate shorter throws.
Ken Dorsey, the Bills’ quarterbacks coach, deserves some credit for the improvement, as does Jordan Palmer, Allen’s personal QB guru.
But when NFL team owners begin their respective head-coaching searches, they’ll no doubt view Daboll as the primary reason for Allen’s success. They’ll also attach it to their pursuit of a solution to elevate the performance of the young quarterback they already have or are targeting in the draft, for which they’ll likely own a high choice.
Additionally, they’ll be drawn to Daboll’s attack-oriented mentality when it comes to designing game plans and calling plays. He has made extensive use of formations with four wide receivers, accelerating the Bills, whose offense had been mostly stagnant and seemingly more about grinding out wins behind a strong defense rather than being explosive, into the modern age of heavy point production. The Bills’ 30-23 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday marked their third consecutive 30-point game – something they haven’t done since 2011 – and it’s fair to think they’ll hit or exceed that total many more times.
Daboll doesn’t simply get there with well-designed plays that put players in the best position to excel. He gets there, too, by keeping the pedal to the floor, even late in games. Rather than protecting leads, he is – with the obvious blessing of defensive-minded Sean McDermott – seeking to add to them.
The hiring-process research won’t stop there. It will include Daboll’s body of work, which doesn’t show the same kind of success in previous NFL OC stints with the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Kansas City Chiefs (2012), but does include helping Alabama win a national championship in 2017 as the Crimson Tide’s co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach.
However, Daboll’s Alabama experience figures to only make him a more attractive candidate because of what it taught him about the effective use of run-pass-option plays and the zone-read plays that are a staple of the Bills’ offense because of Allen’s exceptional running. So, too, will the 11 seasons Daboll spent as an assistant on the New England staff of the greatest head coach of them all, Bill Belichick.
Assuming Allen and the Bills’ offense don’t go off the rails in the remaining 12 games, Daboll will likely land an NFL head-coaching job in NFL. He will have earned the opportunity, which the Bills will see as a good problem because it means Allen and their offense will still be among the league’s best.
Or the best, period.
Vic Carucci covers the Buffalo Bills for The Buffalo News. Carucci is a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has written multiple New York Times best-sellers.
