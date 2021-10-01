Communication is key: Moravia field hockey knocks off Port Byron

MORAVIA — It was a quiet first quarter for the Blue Devils, both on the field and the scoreboard.

Once the communication picked up, so did Moravia's play.

The Blue Devils took down Port Byron 4-1 on Friday at Terry Palmer Field in Moravia.

A one-minute span late in the second quarter was ultimately the difference. Trailing by a goal, Moravia's Gabriella Heim and Allison Kehoe scored goals 1:10 apart to secure a halftime lead.

"We needed to be hungry. We lost our last game, so I said to them, 'If you want this, you need to be hungry today,'" Moravia coach Jacki Hess said. "We had to start talking, because they weren't in the first quarter. I think that turned it around. If we don't talk, we tend to fall apart."

Heim and Kehoe both tallied goals in the fourth quarter, as well, to put the game out of reach for Port Byron. Goalie Kaylee Miner had three saves in goal.

Port Byron goalie Maria Burns was credited with 15 saves, including several in the third quarter that kept the score within striking distance.