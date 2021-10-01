Communication is key: Moravia field hockey knocks off Port Byron

MORAVIA — It was a quiet first quarter for the Blue Devils, both on the field and the scoreboard.
Once the communication picked up, so did Moravia's play.
The Blue Devils took down Port Byron 4-1 on Friday at Terry Palmer Field in Moravia.
A one-minute span late in the second quarter was ultimately the difference. Trailing by a goal, Moravia's Gabriella Heim and Allison Kehoe scored goals 1:10 apart to secure a halftime lead.
"We needed to be hungry. We lost our last game, so I said to them, 'If you want this, you need to be hungry today,'" Moravia coach Jacki Hess said. "We had to start talking, because they weren't in the first quarter. I think that turned it around. If we don't talk, we tend to fall apart."
Heim and Kehoe both tallied goals in the fourth quarter, as well, to put the game out of reach for Port Byron. Goalie Kaylee Miner had three saves in goal.
Port Byron goalie Maria Burns was credited with 15 saves, including several in the third quarter that kept the score within striking distance.
Abby McKay had the lone goal for the Panthers, less than five minutes into the game. That was all Port Byron's offense could muster though, as Moravia's defense suffocated the Panthers for most of the contest.
"I'm a defensive-minded coach. I teach my defense to stay low and carry the ball out," Hess said. "Sometimes it doesn't work on thick grass, but our field is pretty good and on turf it works well. We don't cross the ball in front of the goal, we always send it up the alleys."
This is Hess' first year as Moravia's varsity field hockey coach, though she was very familiar with the program prior to this season. Hess played at Moravia under the field's namesake, Terry Palmer, during her high school career.
She's been Moravia's varsity softball coach for the last several years, and before that was a field hockey coach at Baldwinsville. Field hockey, she admits, is her bread and butter.
"This is my passion," Hess said. "I love field hockey. It was my favorite sport growing up. I've been enjoying it. It's in my blood, coaching field hockey."
Moravia has a hectic schedule as the calendar turns to October. The Blue Devils will play seven games in the next 14 days, starting with next Tuesday, Oct. 5 at home against Owego Apalachin.
Port Byron's schedule isn't as heavy. The Panthers travel to Cazenovia on Tuesday, and have three regular season games remaining after that.
