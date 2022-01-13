Competitive runner Martin Nat to tackle Finger Lakes to raise mental health awareness

Martin Nat was on a wine trail trip in the Finger Lakes over a decade ago when the idea was first planted.

Could he run around the Finger Lakes?

Not native to the area — Nat is from Pennsylvania — he joked that at the time he thought there were only five Finger Lakes (only to later learn there are actually 11).

As a competitive runner, he noticed that each lake on the wine tour had a road around their perimeters and wondered the mileage around each one.

Nat moved to Cayuga County last year and opened Stride Sports Massage. His relocation finally put the wheels in motion on a plan he's been stirring over for several years.

Over the next several months, Nat hopes to run the perimeter of each of the 11 Finger Lakes individually, to rain funds for mental health awareness. In an interview with The Citizen on Thursday, Nat said there's no better time for such a cause as many, including himself, have struggled with mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's one of those things now, you really start to see people opening up, athletes included," Nat said. "You can go on ESPN now and it seems like every headline is an athlete speaking about their struggles. Especially as a male, as guys we have this notion that we're supposed to have a hard exterior, be thick-skinned and not have emotions. But now people are starting to acknowledge it ... and how it affects your physical health, your family and people close to you."

Nat hopes to begin his trek around each of the Finger Lakes next Sunday, Jan. 23, beginning with Owasco Lake. The jaunt, which he expects will continue through the next several months, is titled "Project 11."

To donate To support Project 11 and Martin Nat's trek through the Finger Lakes, visit stridemassage.com/project-11

Several factors will determine how quickly Nat is able to complete each lake, with weather first and foremost. Route 38 along Owasco, for example, has narrow shoulders toward Moravia that complicate life for runners. Black ice and snow are also non-starters.

For the larger Finger Lakes like Cayuga and Seneca, which Nat estimates are about 86 and 77 miles around, amount of daylight is also an important consideration. Those lakes, he expects, will be saved for early summer or fall.

In total, according to a message on the donation website, the total mileage to run each of the Finger Lakes will be about 413 miles.

"Some of my friends suggested I make it a true challenge and do it in 11 days," Nat said. "But this is something that will spread out over time. A lot depends on injury, because in endurance sports injuries happen. Hopefully I can stay healthy throughout it and pick it apart as I go."

Nat admitted he hasn't run a full loop around any of the Finger Lakes before. However, when training for running competitions, he'll often start at Emerson Park and make his way down Route 38 toward Moravia before turning back. The west side of Owasco Lake, he said, is "pretty much all I know."

In his hometown of Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania, Nat once ran the length of the county — about 60 miles — to raise money for Type 1 diabetes.

The Finger Lakes will be "uncharted waters, so to speak."

As of Thursday evening, Nat has already raise over $800 of his $1,111 goal. And on a personal level, Project 11 will be an exercise in pushing his body to the absolute limit.

"Sometimes you have that mentality to bite off more than you can chew. I'm older now and (personal records) don't mean as much to me, as seeing how far I can push myself," Nat said. "That's probably the biggest goal with all of this, is to see if I can personally do it and do it for a noble cause."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.