Contrary to MLB claim, city, minor league officials say Batavia Muckdogs haven't been sold

"After we set up the meeting, we learned for the first time from multiple sources (but not MiLB) that the NY Penn League sold Batavia — presumably for millions of dollars — to an owner who intends to move the team to another city," Halem wrote.

Minor League Baseball and the city dispute the claim. When asked by The Citizen whether the team has been sold, Batavia City Manager Martin Moore responded: "Not true."

A spokesman for Minor League Baseball said they don't comment on the sale of teams, but added that "nothing has been submitted to our office about the sale of the Batavia team."

Ben Hayes, president of the New York-Penn League, could not be reached for comment. The New York-Penn League owns the team.

Moore said that the Muckdogs have an agreement to play for at least "another couple years" at the city-owned Dwyer Stadium. He met with the Muckdogs' general manager, Brendan Kelly, on Wednesday.

The city, Moore continued, has been working with the Miami Marlins — the Muckdogs' parent club — and the New York-Penn League to improve the facility and team.