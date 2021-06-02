Cook hits for cycle, freshman Hoey delivers, Auburn softball creams Cortland

The offense came within a run of its third 20-run outing of the season. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the fifth and Auburn at the plate.

Leading Auburn's prolific offense was third baseman Morgan Cook, who hit for the cycle — she hit a two-run homer in her first at-bat in the opening frame, doubled in the second, and singled in the third.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Needing a three-bagger to complete the cycle, Cook mashed a two-run triple in the fifth. That was the final at-bat of the game before the teams called it quits.

Supporting Cook's six-RBI performance was catcher Sydney Marinelli, who scored five runs from the lead-off position. Marinelli had four hits, all singles. Coming just shy of another cycle was Doray DiLallo, who had the second half of back-to-back homers with Cook in the first inning. DiLallo added a double in the second inning and a single in the third, but grounded out in her final at-bat.

Other hitters included Emma Bellnier (2-for-3, three runs, triple, walk), Abigail Carr (3-for-4, three runs) and JoLin Evans (2-for-3, double, walk, three RBIs, three runs).

The biggest development for Auburn might be Grace Hoey's outing. Hoey, a freshman called up from JV, pitched five innings and struck out five. She allowed only one hit.