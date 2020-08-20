Cuomo: Decision on NY high school sports 'within the week'

New York school districts can open for in-person classes in September. Every region of the state has reported low positivity rates — New York had its 12th consecutive day with a statewide positivity rate below 1% — and other indicators, such as total hospitalizations, remain steady.

There are strict guidelines for schools that choose to open for in-person classes. Districts may opt for a hybrid model — a combination of in-person and online classes — or conduct all classes online. Some districts, including Auburn, are choosing to start the school year with online classes and then reevaluate later whether to open for in-person instruction.

In other news:

• Even as Cuomo says the state's COVID-19 numbers are "very good news," he cautioned New Yorkers not to think that the pandemic is over.

The comments were, in part, a response to criticism of the announcement that he is writing a book about lessons from the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. He said it's "factually not true" to think COVID-19 is over for New Yorkers. He likened it to be at halftime in a sporting event.