Cuomo: NY gyms can begin to open Aug. 24
alert top story

{{featured_button_text}}
Stacy DeForrest 2.JPG

Olympic style weight lifter Stacy DeForrest works out in her garage because gyms closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York fitness centers and gyms will be allowed to reopen next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. 

The state released its reopening guidance for gyms, which includes a limited operating capacity (33%) and a mandate that masks be worn at all times. There are minimum requirements for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. 

Local governments will play a role in allowing gyms to reopen. The earliest gyms can open is Aug. 24, but the state is deferring to localities on the exact date. The latest gyms can open is Sept. 2. 

Local health departments must inspect the gyms either before they open or within two weeks after reopening for guests. 

This story will be updated. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

