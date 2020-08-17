Cuomo: NY gyms can begin to open Aug. 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York fitness centers and gyms will be allowed to reopen next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The state released its reopening guidance for gyms, which includes a limited operating capacity (33%) and a mandate that masks be worn at all times. There are minimum requirements for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Local governments will play a role in allowing gyms to reopen. The earliest gyms can open is Aug. 24, but the state is deferring to localities on the exact date. The latest gyms can open is Sept. 2.

Local health departments must inspect the gyms either before they open or within two weeks after reopening for guests.

This story will be updated.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.