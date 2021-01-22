Cuomo says high-risk sports can return Feb. 1, pending local health department approval

Following weeks of pleas from around the state to allow high-risk sports to return, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has finally relented.
Cuomo announced Friday that high-risk sports, which includes basketball, hockey, volleyball and wrestling, can begin competition Feb. 1.
High-risk sports have been limited to socially distanced practices for several months, as New York state had a ban on games and scrimmages, citing COVID-19 safety concerns.
The new authorization comes with a caveat: local health departments must give the final OK. Cayuga County officials were not immediately available for comment on how it may proceed.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said during his Friday coronavirus briefing that the county will allow the high-risk sports to start competition. The county will work next week with Section III officials to develop safety protocols.
In the state's updated guidelines for sports and recreation, health departments must factor in COVID-19 infection and transmission rates, as well as the ability to enforce protocols, when giving permission for high-risk sports.
The state is also recommending that schedules remain regionally based and intrastate travel is limited.
School districts must also determine whether or not they want to partake in high-risk sports. In the fall when low- and moderate-risk sports (soccer, golf, cross country, field hockey) were allowed to start, only four Cayuga County-area schools opted in: Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles and Weedsport.
Two school districts — Cato-Meridian and Port Byron, both members of Section III — chose not to participate in the allowed fall sports. Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs didn't participate in fall sports either as part of a Section IV decision.
Cuomo's announcement is also a strong sign that high school football can be played this academic year. Considered a high-risk sport, football was not allowed during the fall, so the New York State Public High School Athletic Association pushed the sport to its Fall II season, which is currently slated to begin March 1.
Cuomo has been met by a full-court press from athletic administrators and state politicians in recent weeks, urging the return of high-risk sports as the athletic calendar winds down. State Sen. John Mannion and state Sen. Pam Helming, Auburn's two state senators, both shared letters sent to Cuomo asking for reconsideration on the ban of high-risk sports.
The New York State Athletic Administrators Association also wrote to Cuomo, citing country-wide stances on high-risk sports — as of this week, New York was one of only three states in the country that had not announced a start date for winter sports. Neighboring states Pennsylvania and New Jersey have already started winter sports.
While much of the focus has been on high school sports, the return of high-risk sports will also impact athletics at lower levels, including youth and club leagues, which fall under the same umbrella.
