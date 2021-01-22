Cuomo says high-risk sports can return Feb. 1, pending local health department approval

Two school districts — Cato-Meridian and Port Byron, both members of Section III — chose not to participate in the allowed fall sports. Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs didn't participate in fall sports either as part of a Section IV decision.

Cuomo's announcement is also a strong sign that high school football can be played this academic year. Considered a high-risk sport, football was not allowed during the fall, so the New York State Public High School Athletic Association pushed the sport to its Fall II season, which is currently slated to begin March 1.

Cuomo has been met by a full-court press from athletic administrators and state politicians in recent weeks, urging the return of high-risk sports as the athletic calendar winds down. State Sen. John Mannion and state Sen. Pam Helming, Auburn's two state senators, both shared letters sent to Cuomo asking for reconsideration on the ban of high-risk sports.

The New York State Athletic Administrators Association also wrote to Cuomo, citing country-wide stances on high-risk sports — as of this week, New York was one of only three states in the country that had not announced a start date for winter sports. Neighboring states Pennsylvania and New Jersey have already started winter sports.