Cutting weight: Upcoming vote may eliminate some weight classes in high school wrestling

Auburn High is an example of a program that could benefit from such a change. While the Maroons finished 5-3 in dual meets last season, Auburn does not list regular wrestlers (five or more matches) at seven of the 15 weight classes, according to cnywrestling.com.

"Less weight classes would help a school like Auburn because we don't have as many competitors that come out and try out for the team," Maroons varsity coach Andy Corbett said. "But somebody like Fulton — who has 20, 30, 40 guys — or Liverpool, taking weight classes away is just taking away opportunities for some of these other kids."

While the wrestling committee's current proposal originated this year, the desire to address the 99-pound weight class dates back to May 2019. According to the committee, during the 2018-19 school year 61.5% of 99-pound bouts were either forfeited or non-contested. That percentage was second only to 106, which had 61.6% of bouts forfeited or non-contested.

Those figures could be skewed, however. Corbett pointed out that many teams call up 99-pound wrestlers to varsity for dual meets when the opposing team doesn't have a competitor at that weight, to earn easy points on the scoreboard.