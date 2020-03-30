DEC releases 2019-20 deer harvest report

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has released its 2019-20 deer hunting estimates, and according to the report hunters in New York harvested 224,190 deer this past season.

The estimate includes 103,787 antlerless deer and 120,403 antlered bucks. This represents a 9% decrease in antlerless harvest and 6% increase for bucks.

Hunters are also more frequently passing up on young bucks. The portion of bucks 1 1/2 years old or younger dropped to 37%, which is the lowest level ever recorded.

Data is gathered from two sources: harvest reports required from all successful hunters, and the DEC’s own examination of check stations and meat processors around the state.

In 2019, Cayuga County had a total reported deer take of 4,922. The largest portion came from Cato (439), followed by Sterling (401) and Moravia (300). Of the almost 5,000 that were counted, 2,345 were adult bucks.

In its report, the DEC also revealed there were no detections of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the 2,658 harvested deer that were tested.