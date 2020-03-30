DEC releases 2019-20 deer harvest report

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has released its 2019-20 deer hunting estimates, and according to the report hunters in New York harvested 224,190 deer this past season.
The estimate includes 103,787 antlerless deer and 120,403 antlered bucks. This represents a 9% decrease in antlerless harvest and 6% increase for bucks.
Hunters are also more frequently passing up on young bucks. The portion of bucks 1 1/2 years old or younger dropped to 37%, which is the lowest level ever recorded.
Data is gathered from two sources: harvest reports required from all successful hunters, and the DEC’s own examination of check stations and meat processors around the state.
In 2019, Cayuga County had a total reported deer take of 4,922. The largest portion came from Cato (439), followed by Sterling (401) and Moravia (300). Of the almost 5,000 that were counted, 2,345 were adult bucks.
In its report, the DEC also revealed there were no detections of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the 2,658 harvested deer that were tested.
“Preventing the introduction of CWD into New York is a high priority for the DEC to ensure the health of our deer herd and to protect the recreational and viewing opportunities deer provide,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
CWD is a high contagious disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou. It has been found in 26 states across the United States. In 2019 to expand protections, the DEC adopted regulations that prohibit importation of deer, elk, moose and caribou taken anywhere outside of New York.
