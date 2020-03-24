DEC reminds New Yorkers fishing season begins April 1

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding New Yorkers that trout and salmon fishing season opens April 1.

When fishing, DEC still recommends avoiding busy waters and following guidelines about social distancing. If an angler arrives at a parking lot and there are several cars, they should consider going to a different location. If an angler is fishing upstream, they should consider fishing downstream or waiting for another day.

A statement from the DEC says “getting outdoors and connecting with nature while angling in New York’s waters is a great way to help maintain mental and physical health.”

“Fishing is good for the mind and body,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to invest in ensuring New York’s renowned fishers remain healthy and productive. While this winter’s mild conditions offered ample opportunities for hardcore or novice trout and salmon anglers to pursue their favorite gamefish on waters open to year-round fishing, springtime remains the main event. Water temperatures are rising, causing trout to feed more aggressively, and present a perfect opportunity for anglers. I encourage all anglers, novice and expert, to get outside and fish, but act responsibly by practicing social distancing and staying safe.”