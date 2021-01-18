 Skip to main content
Defending champs eliminated in The Citizen Masters bowling tournaments
BOWLING

There won't be a back-to-back champion in either of The Citizens Masters bowling tournaments this year.

The 2020 winners of both the open and women's tournaments lost two matches last weekend, eliminating them from the competition.

In the open tournament, the field of 64 is now down to 12 bowlers after match play rounds at Starlite Lanes in Aurelius on Saturday and Falcon Lanes in Auburn on Sunday. The final rounds are scheduled for this coming Saturday and Sunday at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport.

Defending open champion Neale Baran won his first two matches on Saturday, but then found himself in the losers bracket after falling to Lee Burnett, 716-645. He edged Carl Harvey II, 626-622, in his first losers bracket match but then fell in the next round to Dustin Shaw, 674-617.

Women's tournament defending champion Jackie Gibbs lost both of her matchups, first to Amy Pidlypchak 611-497, then to Keri Jesmer, 576-487. The smaller women's field of 16 bowled Sunday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. The final eight bowlers will begin competition at Rainbow Lanes on Sunday.

The Citizen Masters open results

Saturday matches, Starlite Lanes

Opening round

Neale Baran 541 Dave Whiteside 482

Bob DelloStritto 689 Justin Lasher 610

Lee Burnett 645 Jay Whiteside 614

Joe Traver Jr. 598 Dale Weigand 528

Corey Dockstader 652 Brian Brooks 573

Cory Duthoy 594 Mathew Fritz 548

Scott Bodner 660 John Locastro 579

Carl Harvey II 578 Mike Dries 573

TJ O'Donnell 606 Wayne Clark 567

Dustin Shaw 643 Doug Crawford 531

Tim Pidlypchak 654 Bret Pitman 554

Chad Bodner 559 Mike Prior 531

Zach Bobbett 695 Tori Colosimo 537

Gary Donalds 591 Johnathan Wilkes 560

Joe Kraushaar 629 Harold Frisbie 579

Jason Schultz 652 Greg Spinelli 644

Cory Slater 633 Frank Feola 602

Chris Kustyn 646 Mike Walker II 582

David Caci 624 Dan Guzalak 550

Mike Pucino 732 Cary Kulis 571

Joseph Willis III 737 Mitchel Hamel 554

Joe Nadherny 665 Todd Moore 584

Dave Barski 659 Kevin Lukins 637

Jack Meredith 657 Ed Wasilenko 585

Jeff Farrelly 564 Daniel Carey 549

Lou Liberatore 551 Benny Appleby 527

Gary Reynolds 679 vs Barry Marginean 594

Mike Finizio 511 Nick Nadherny 506

Jerry Locastro 697 Michael Geiss 644

Mike Suarez 746 vs Paul Roche 674

Sean O'Donnell 639 Jeff Matty 630

Shawn Murphy 647 Mike Lumb 639

Second round, losers bracket

Justin Lasher 543 Dave Whiteside 505

Jay Whiteside 565 Dale Weigand 483

Matthew Fritz 613 Brian Brooks 547

Mike Dries 562 John Locastro 478

Wayne Clark 617 Doug Crawford 579

Bret Pitman 635 Mike Prior 565

Greg Spinelli 678 Harold Frisbie 534

Mike Walker II 643 Frank Feola 515

Cary Kulis 560 Dan Guzalak 529

Mitchel Hamel 602 Todd Moore 569

Ed Wasilenko 570 Kevin Lukins 549

Benny Appleby 607 Daniel Carey 536

Nick Nadherny 664 Barry Marginean 626

Paul Roche 539 Michael Geiss 526

Mike Lumb 652 Jeff Matty 609

Second round, winners bracket

Neale Baran 637 Bob DelloStritto 615

Lee Burnett 772 Joe Traver Jr. 649

Corey Dockstader 674 Cory Duthoy 614

Carl Harvey II 645 Scott Bodner 622

Dustin Shaw 643 TJ O'Donnell 561

Chad Bodner 591 Tim Pidlypchak 546

Zach Bobbett 590 Gary Donalds 476

Joe Kraushaar 553 Jason Schultz 511

Cory Slater 668 Chris Kustyn 597

Mike Pucino 686 David Caci 511

Joseph Willis III 682 Joe Nadherny 626

Dave Barski 602 Jack Meredith 571

Jeff Farrelly 659 Lou Liberatore 615

Gary Reynolds 720 Mike Finizio 601

Jerry Locastro 666 Mike Suarez 701

Shawn Murphy 541 Sean O'Donnell 530

Sunday matches, Falcon Lanes

Third round, losers bracket

Justin Lasher 574 Jay Whiteside 539

Mathew Fritz 598 Mike Dries 592

Wayne Clark 614 Bret Pitman 550

Johnathan Wilkes 618 Greg Spinelli 563

Mike Walker II 691 Cary Kulis 680

Ed Wasilenko 685 Mitchel Hamel 555

Nick Nadherny 643 Benny Appleby 630

Mike Lumb 644 Paul Roche 525

Bob DelloStritto 743 Joe Traver Jr. 596

Scott Bodner 826 Cory Duthoy 557

Tim Pidlypchak 661 TJ O'Donnell 639

Gary Donalds 676 Jason Schultz 672

Chris Kustyn 640 David Caci 618

Jack Meredith 696 Joe Nadherny 685

Lou Liberatore 731 Mike Finizio 550

Jerry Locastro 679 Sean O'Donnell 635

Third round, winners bracket

Lee Burnett 716 Neale Baran 645

Corey Dockstader 708 Carl Harvey II 641

Chad Bodner 586 Dustin Shaw 552

Zach Bobbett 627 Joe Kraushaar 558

Mike Pucino 782 Cory Slater 746

Joseph Willis III 655 Dave Barski 545

Gary Reynolds 755 Jeff Farrelly 478

Mike Suarez 673 Shawn Murphy 661

Fourth round, losers bracket

Matthew Fritz 705 Justin Lasher 629

Johnathan Wilkes 687 Wayne Clark 633

Ed Wasilenko 681 Mike Walker II 629

Nick Nadherny 689 Mike Lumb 551

Scott Bodnery 667 Bob DelloStritto 625

Gary Donalds 579 Tim Pidlypchak 577

Jack Meredith 618 Chris Kustyn 600

Lou Liberatore 667 Jerry Locastro 651

Fourth round, winners bracket

Corey Dockstader 759 Lee Burnett 645

Zach Bobbett 679 Chad Bodner 663

Mike Pucino 690 Joseph Willis III 635

Mike Suarez 663 Gary Reynolds 629

Fifth round, losers bracket

Mathew Fritz 638 Johnathan Wilkes 557

Nick Nadherny 648 Ed Wasilenko 635

Scott Bodner 629 Gary Donalds 535

Jack Meredith 637 Lou Liberatore 630

Neale Baran 626 Carl Harvey II 622

Dustin Shaw 566 Joe Kraushaar 539

Cory Slater 728 Dave Barski 561

Jeff Farrelly 688 Shawn Murphy 638

Fifth round, winners bracket

Corey Dockstader 759 Lee Burnett 645

Zach Bobbett 679 Chad Bodner 663

Mike Pucino 690 Joseph Willis III 635

Mike Suarez 663 Gary Reynolds 629

Sixth round, losers bracket

Nick Nadherny 653 Mathew Fritz 636

Scott Bodner 649 Jack Meredith 628

Dustin Shaw 674 Neale Baran 617

Cory Slater 634 Jeff Farrelly 550

Saturday's matchups

Rainbow Lanes

Losers bracket, 11 a.m.

Nick Nadherny vs Scott Bodner

Dustin Shaw vs Cory Slater

Lee Burnett vs Chad Bodner

Joseph Willis III vs Gary Reynolds

Winners bracket, 12:30 p.m.

Corey Dockstader vs Zach Bobbett

Mike Pucino vs Mike Suarez

The Citizen Masters women's results

Sunday's matches, Cedar House Lanes

Opening round

Amy Pidlypchak 611 Jackie Gibbs 497

Patty Blowers 570 Keri Jesmer 552

Michelle Reynolds 645 Denice Hall 486

Morgan Rether 529 Angela White 430

Callie Caci 549 Sam Savery 434

Ashley Rether 634 Teresa Goldman 496

Chelsea Clark 574 Ann Fenton 455

Bridgett Mattes 650 Karen Nadherny 508

Second round, winners bracket

Patty Blowers 557 Amy Pidlypchak 529

Michelle Reynolds 712 Morgan Rether 572

Callie Caci 584 Ashley Rether 549

Bridgett Mattes 517 Chelsea Clark 462

Second round, losers bracket

Keri Jesmer 576 Jackie Gibbs 487

Denice Hall 555 Angela White 449

Sam Savery 531 Teresa Goldman 491

Ann Fenton 564 Karen Nadherny 470

Third round, losers bracket

Denice Hall 552 Keri Jesmer 499

Sam Savery 530 Ann Fenton 446

Morgan Rether 587 Amy Pidlypchak 542

Ashley Rether 537 Chelsea Clark 522

Sunday's matchups

Rainbow Lanes

Winners bracket, 12:30 p.m.

Patty Blowers vs Michelle Reynolds

Callie Caci vs Bridgett Mattes

Losers bracket, 12:30 p.m.

Denice Hall vs Sam Savery

Morgan Rether vs Ashley Rether

