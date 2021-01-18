Defending champs eliminated in The Citizen Masters bowling tournaments

There won't be a back-to-back champion in either of The Citizens Masters bowling tournaments this year.

The 2020 winners of both the open and women's tournaments lost two matches last weekend, eliminating them from the competition.

In the open tournament, the field of 64 is now down to 12 bowlers after match play rounds at Starlite Lanes in Aurelius on Saturday and Falcon Lanes in Auburn on Sunday. The final rounds are scheduled for this coming Saturday and Sunday at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport.

Defending open champion Neale Baran won his first two matches on Saturday, but then found himself in the losers bracket after falling to Lee Burnett, 716-645. He edged Carl Harvey II, 626-622, in his first losers bracket match but then fell in the next round to Dustin Shaw, 674-617.

Women's tournament defending champion Jackie Gibbs lost both of her matchups, first to Amy Pidlypchak 611-497, then to Keri Jesmer, 576-487. The smaller women's field of 16 bowled Sunday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. The final eight bowlers will begin competition at Rainbow Lanes on Sunday.

The Citizen Masters open results