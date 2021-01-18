Defending champs eliminated in The Citizen Masters bowling tournaments

There won't be a back-to-back champion in either of The Citizens Masters bowling tournaments this year.
The 2020 winners of both the open and women's tournaments lost two matches last weekend, eliminating them from the competition.
In the open tournament, the field of 64 is now down to 12 bowlers after match play rounds at Starlite Lanes in Aurelius on Saturday and Falcon Lanes in Auburn on Sunday. The final rounds are scheduled for this coming Saturday and Sunday at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport.
Defending open champion Neale Baran won his first two matches on Saturday, but then found himself in the losers bracket after falling to Lee Burnett, 716-645. He edged Carl Harvey II, 626-622, in his first losers bracket match but then fell in the next round to Dustin Shaw, 674-617.
Women's tournament defending champion Jackie Gibbs lost both of her matchups, first to Amy Pidlypchak 611-497, then to Keri Jesmer, 576-487. The smaller women's field of 16 bowled Sunday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. The final eight bowlers will begin competition at Rainbow Lanes on Sunday.
The Citizen Masters open results
Saturday matches, Starlite Lanes
Opening round
Neale Baran 541 Dave Whiteside 482
Bob DelloStritto 689 Justin Lasher 610
Lee Burnett 645 Jay Whiteside 614
Joe Traver Jr. 598 Dale Weigand 528
Corey Dockstader 652 Brian Brooks 573
Cory Duthoy 594 Mathew Fritz 548
Scott Bodner 660 John Locastro 579
Carl Harvey II 578 Mike Dries 573
TJ O'Donnell 606 Wayne Clark 567
Dustin Shaw 643 Doug Crawford 531
Tim Pidlypchak 654 Bret Pitman 554
Chad Bodner 559 Mike Prior 531
Zach Bobbett 695 Tori Colosimo 537
Gary Donalds 591 Johnathan Wilkes 560
Joe Kraushaar 629 Harold Frisbie 579
Jason Schultz 652 Greg Spinelli 644
Cory Slater 633 Frank Feola 602
Chris Kustyn 646 Mike Walker II 582
David Caci 624 Dan Guzalak 550
Mike Pucino 732 Cary Kulis 571
Joseph Willis III 737 Mitchel Hamel 554
Joe Nadherny 665 Todd Moore 584
Dave Barski 659 Kevin Lukins 637
Jack Meredith 657 Ed Wasilenko 585
Jeff Farrelly 564 Daniel Carey 549
Lou Liberatore 551 Benny Appleby 527
Gary Reynolds 679 vs Barry Marginean 594
Mike Finizio 511 Nick Nadherny 506
Jerry Locastro 697 Michael Geiss 644
Mike Suarez 746 vs Paul Roche 674
Sean O'Donnell 639 Jeff Matty 630
Shawn Murphy 647 Mike Lumb 639
Second round, losers bracket
Justin Lasher 543 Dave Whiteside 505
Jay Whiteside 565 Dale Weigand 483
Matthew Fritz 613 Brian Brooks 547
Mike Dries 562 John Locastro 478
Wayne Clark 617 Doug Crawford 579
Bret Pitman 635 Mike Prior 565
Greg Spinelli 678 Harold Frisbie 534
Mike Walker II 643 Frank Feola 515
Cary Kulis 560 Dan Guzalak 529
Mitchel Hamel 602 Todd Moore 569
Ed Wasilenko 570 Kevin Lukins 549
Benny Appleby 607 Daniel Carey 536
Nick Nadherny 664 Barry Marginean 626
Paul Roche 539 Michael Geiss 526
Mike Lumb 652 Jeff Matty 609
Second round, winners bracket
Neale Baran 637 Bob DelloStritto 615
Lee Burnett 772 Joe Traver Jr. 649
Corey Dockstader 674 Cory Duthoy 614
Carl Harvey II 645 Scott Bodner 622
Dustin Shaw 643 TJ O'Donnell 561
Chad Bodner 591 Tim Pidlypchak 546
Zach Bobbett 590 Gary Donalds 476
Joe Kraushaar 553 Jason Schultz 511
Cory Slater 668 Chris Kustyn 597
Mike Pucino 686 David Caci 511
Joseph Willis III 682 Joe Nadherny 626
Dave Barski 602 Jack Meredith 571
Jeff Farrelly 659 Lou Liberatore 615
Gary Reynolds 720 Mike Finizio 601
Jerry Locastro 666 Mike Suarez 701
Shawn Murphy 541 Sean O'Donnell 530
Sunday matches, Falcon Lanes
Third round, losers bracket
Justin Lasher 574 Jay Whiteside 539
Mathew Fritz 598 Mike Dries 592
Wayne Clark 614 Bret Pitman 550
Johnathan Wilkes 618 Greg Spinelli 563
Mike Walker II 691 Cary Kulis 680
Ed Wasilenko 685 Mitchel Hamel 555
Nick Nadherny 643 Benny Appleby 630
Mike Lumb 644 Paul Roche 525
Bob DelloStritto 743 Joe Traver Jr. 596
Scott Bodner 826 Cory Duthoy 557
Tim Pidlypchak 661 TJ O'Donnell 639
Gary Donalds 676 Jason Schultz 672
Chris Kustyn 640 David Caci 618
Jack Meredith 696 Joe Nadherny 685
Lou Liberatore 731 Mike Finizio 550
Jerry Locastro 679 Sean O'Donnell 635
Third round, winners bracket
Lee Burnett 716 Neale Baran 645
Corey Dockstader 708 Carl Harvey II 641
Chad Bodner 586 Dustin Shaw 552
Zach Bobbett 627 Joe Kraushaar 558
Mike Pucino 782 Cory Slater 746
Joseph Willis III 655 Dave Barski 545
Gary Reynolds 755 Jeff Farrelly 478
Mike Suarez 673 Shawn Murphy 661
Fourth round, losers bracket
Matthew Fritz 705 Justin Lasher 629
Johnathan Wilkes 687 Wayne Clark 633
Ed Wasilenko 681 Mike Walker II 629
Nick Nadherny 689 Mike Lumb 551
Scott Bodnery 667 Bob DelloStritto 625
Gary Donalds 579 Tim Pidlypchak 577
Jack Meredith 618 Chris Kustyn 600
Lou Liberatore 667 Jerry Locastro 651
Fourth round, winners bracket
Corey Dockstader 759 Lee Burnett 645
Zach Bobbett 679 Chad Bodner 663
Mike Pucino 690 Joseph Willis III 635
Mike Suarez 663 Gary Reynolds 629
Fifth round, losers bracket
Mathew Fritz 638 Johnathan Wilkes 557
Nick Nadherny 648 Ed Wasilenko 635
Scott Bodner 629 Gary Donalds 535
Jack Meredith 637 Lou Liberatore 630
Neale Baran 626 Carl Harvey II 622
Dustin Shaw 566 Joe Kraushaar 539
Cory Slater 728 Dave Barski 561
Jeff Farrelly 688 Shawn Murphy 638
Fifth round, winners bracket
Corey Dockstader 759 Lee Burnett 645
Zach Bobbett 679 Chad Bodner 663
Mike Pucino 690 Joseph Willis III 635
Mike Suarez 663 Gary Reynolds 629
Sixth round, losers bracket
Nick Nadherny 653 Mathew Fritz 636
Scott Bodner 649 Jack Meredith 628
Dustin Shaw 674 Neale Baran 617
Cory Slater 634 Jeff Farrelly 550
Saturday's matchups
Rainbow Lanes
Losers bracket, 11 a.m.
Nick Nadherny vs Scott Bodner
Dustin Shaw vs Cory Slater
Lee Burnett vs Chad Bodner
Joseph Willis III vs Gary Reynolds
Winners bracket, 12:30 p.m.
Corey Dockstader vs Zach Bobbett
Mike Pucino vs Mike Suarez
The Citizen Masters women's results
Sunday's matches, Cedar House Lanes
Opening round
Amy Pidlypchak 611 Jackie Gibbs 497
Patty Blowers 570 Keri Jesmer 552
Michelle Reynolds 645 Denice Hall 486
Morgan Rether 529 Angela White 430
Callie Caci 549 Sam Savery 434
Ashley Rether 634 Teresa Goldman 496
Chelsea Clark 574 Ann Fenton 455
Bridgett Mattes 650 Karen Nadherny 508
Second round, winners bracket
Patty Blowers 557 Amy Pidlypchak 529
Michelle Reynolds 712 Morgan Rether 572
Callie Caci 584 Ashley Rether 549
Bridgett Mattes 517 Chelsea Clark 462
Second round, losers bracket
Keri Jesmer 576 Jackie Gibbs 487
Denice Hall 555 Angela White 449
Sam Savery 531 Teresa Goldman 491
Ann Fenton 564 Karen Nadherny 470
Third round, losers bracket
Denice Hall 552 Keri Jesmer 499
Sam Savery 530 Ann Fenton 446
Morgan Rether 587 Amy Pidlypchak 542
Ashley Rether 537 Chelsea Clark 522
Sunday's matchups
Rainbow Lanes
Winners bracket, 12:30 p.m.
Patty Blowers vs Michelle Reynolds
Callie Caci vs Bridgett Mattes
Losers bracket, 12:30 p.m.
Denice Hall vs Sam Savery
Morgan Rether vs Ashley Rether