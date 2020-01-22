Defensive coach Arnett spurns Syracuse football for Mississippi State

Syracuse is again in the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

Earlier this month, Syracuse revealed in a press release that former San Diego State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett had been hired for the same position on Orange head coach Dino Babers’ staff.

However, Mississippi State announced Wednesday that Arnett has actually been recruited to coach its defense and not Syracuse’s. In Mississippi State’s press release regarding Arnett’s hiring, it says, “Arnett arrives in Starkville after a short stint at Syracuse where he had been named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach earlier this month.”

Arnett did not address his short tenure in Syracuse in the press release, simply stating, “I couldn’t pass up the chance to join an SEC program like Mississippi State.”

Babers will now continue his search for a new defensive coordinator. The position became available after previous defensive coordinator Brian Ward was relieved following a loss in November to Boston College. Arnett was set to join a revamped staff that includes recently hired offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert.