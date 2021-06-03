Defensive woes costs Union Springs baseball in IAC semifinal

AURORA — Uncommon mistakes led to a night to forget for Union Springs baseball.
The Wolves hosted Waverly Thursday at Wells College in the IAC semifinals. Errors, wild pitches, poor situational defense. You name it, it happened for Union Springs, and that culminated in an 18-6 loss to the Wolverines.
Union Springs was set up for a better day. Ace Ryan Bailey was on the mound, and he helped himself Shohei Ohtani-style with a home run over the left field fence in the first inning that gave the Wolves an early lead.
Several stubbed toes on defense made that the final happy moment of the night. For a team gearing up for sectionals next week, the Wolves can only hope their worst game is now out of the way.
"I should be real concerned, but I think it was just one of those games where everyone mentally lost it," Wolves coach Bill Walter said. "I think we'll be OK. Obviously Waverly is a good team and showed some things our players haven't seen before. But when you have (Bailey) pitch the way he did, but have all the errors and unearned runs, it's very frustrating."
After Bailey's homer put the Wolves ahead, Waverly countered in the third with their first run. The Wolverines' go-ahead run came on a wild pitch.
The mistakes for Union Springs began to pile up in the fifth inning. A passed ball and another wild pitch plated two more runs. The Wolves had a chance to escape further damage when runners at second and third were caught in a rundown, but ultimately no out was recorded.
By the middle of the fifth, Waverly had added five more runs to build a 9-2 lead, much of the damage avoidable.
Union Springs did show some fight in the bottom half of that inning. Luke Nickerson's two-run double down the left-field line keyed a four-run inning to bring the deficit to 9-6. The Wolves were shut out the rest of the way, however, while the Wolverines continued to pounce on offense. Nine more Waverly runs followed in the final two innings.
It was such a night for Union Springs that perhaps its best defensive play didn't even result in an out. In the sixth inning, Waverly hit a bomb to the center field fence. Bailey, who moved to center to start the inning, chased down the ball and threw a one-hopper on a rope to try and nab the advancing runner at third.
The throw was on time, but the runner slid under the tag. A great play, ultimately with nothing to show for it other than respectful applause from the opposing dugout.
Bailey's homer was one of his two runs scored. Tyler Weaver was the lone Wolves batter to post a multi-hit game, which included a double and an RBI. Jake Walter and Dustin Walawender had the remaining hits.
Union Springs now hopes to flush out its worst game of the year. The Wolves will have the weekend to regroup, and then its time for the Section IV playoffs that begin and end next week.
"I'm trying to erase this from my mind, because I know that wasn't our team out there," Walter said. "I'll give these guys a couple days to think about it and let them rest up.
"We'll be OK. I think we faced probably the best team that we're gonna see. We'll bounce back and make some noise in sectionals."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.