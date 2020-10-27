Despite 'different' season, Skaneateles girls tennis finishes perfect

It's been a trying academic year already, with strange and unpredictable circumstances.
Some school districts chose not to participate in interscholastic athletes this fall. Others did, until COVID-19 exposures forced cancellations and postponements.
Skaneateles was not immune to those circumstances — on Monday, the school district had to temporarily shift to online-only instruction after a teacher tested positive for the virus.
But nothing, not the opposition or the virus, was able to stop Skaneateles' varsity girls tennis team this fall. On Friday, the Lakers slipped by Christian Brothers Academy to complete a perfect 6-0 season.
Skaneateles was hardly even tested for most of the abbreviated season, winning individual games by a 34-9 margin over their opponents. The season finale was closer than most, however. The Lakers won 4-3, but needed victories in 3-of-4 doubles matches to extinguish the Brothers.
Even the unbeaten first doubles duo of senior Emma Miller and junior Ella Danforth — The Citizen's two-time reigning girls tennis players of the year — nearly went the distance. Miller and Danforth escaped with a 9-7 set victory over CBA's Grace Catalano and Aubrey Mills, easily the pairing's closest match of the year.
In that match, the Lakers' other winning pairings were Sofia Capozza and Maggie Newton, and Rachel Hackler and Kelsey Rutledge. Isabelle Soderberg was the only Skaneateles winner in singles.
The gutsy effort completed a gutsy season, one which there was never a guarantee to start, let alone finish. Normally in Section III, the girls tennis season begins in late August and teams finish the regular season in early October before league and sectional championships.
This year, the Lakers didn't hit the courts for an official match until Oct. 9. And unfortunately, especially for seniors, there will be no postseason play. Along with Miller, Skaneateles is saying goodbye to seniors Kate Aberi, Graecyn Congel, Anna Major, Julia Marshall, Maggie Newton, and Kendall Tillotson.
Finishing with only six matches, the Lakers were originally scheduled to play 10. However, two against Homer and one each against Jordan-Elbridge and Westhill had to be canceled.
"It was a very different season (playing in masks, late start, teams canceling due to Covid exposure, etc.), but the team was still thrilled to compete," Skaneateles coach Jeri Whiting said in an email. We have a really strong team all the way down the line this year and it was disappointing not to have any sectional tournaments or state qualifiers since I believe we would have gone a very long way."
The Lakers aren't the only girls tennis team in the Cayuga County area that has performed well this season. Auburn, losers of two of its first three matches, has rebounded to win six straight matches to improve to 7-2. The Maroons still have a healthy chunk of tennis left to play, including the final home match Nov. 6 against Cortland.
The key to Auburn's success has been a well-rounded lineup. Three different players — Alexandra Vitale, Ella Bouley and Clare Diffin — have earned wins at the first singles position, while Rosalia Bartolotta and Erin Calkins have proved to be a formidable duo of late at first doubles.
The deeper corners of the lineup have been succeeding as well. Excluding an Oct. 8 match against Fayetteville-Manlius in which only doubles competition was held, the Maroons are perfect 8-0 in third singles and third doubles, and 6-2 in second and fourth doubles.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
