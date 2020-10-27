Despite 'different' season, Skaneateles girls tennis finishes perfect

The gutsy effort completed a gutsy season, one which there was never a guarantee to start, let alone finish. Normally in Section III, the girls tennis season begins in late August and teams finish the regular season in early October before league and sectional championships.

This year, the Lakers didn't hit the courts for an official match until Oct. 9. And unfortunately, especially for seniors, there will be no postseason play. Along with Miller, Skaneateles is saying goodbye to seniors Kate Aberi, Graecyn Congel, Anna Major, Julia Marshall, Maggie Newton, and Kendall Tillotson.

Finishing with only six matches, the Lakers were originally scheduled to play 10. However, two against Homer and one each against Jordan-Elbridge and Westhill had to be canceled.

"It was a very different season (playing in masks, late start, teams canceling due to Covid exposure, etc.), but the team was still thrilled to compete," Skaneateles coach Jeri Whiting said in an email. We have a really strong team all the way down the line this year and it was disappointing not to have any sectional tournaments or state qualifiers since I believe we would have gone a very long way."