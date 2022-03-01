Devastating end: Delhi ends Union Springs' season on last-second 3-pointer

CORTLAND — Union Springs had the ball with 30 seconds left in a tie game, likely one basket away from advancing to the section final.

Yet it was the Wolves that departed the court, aghast at the sudden end of their season.

Union Springs' season culminated in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Delaware Academy's Libby Lamport, a corner swish from distance that cemented a 41-38 final score in the Section IV Class C semifinal Tuesday at SUNY Cortland.

To make matters worse, after trailing the near entirety of the game, Union Springs finally tied the score with 57 seconds left on Danielle Waldron's (12 points) three-point play. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Payton Gilbert (10 points) had two old-fashioned three-pointers that helped Union Springs claw back into it.

"I felt the momentum, but we came up short on that last possession," Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. "It was like a slow train, picking up speed. But we couldn't quite get over the hump."

The Wolves had the ball with 30 seconds left and 25 seconds on the shot clock, but to no avail. An errant possession handed the ball back to the Bulldogs with 13 seconds to go, and Delhi took advantage.

Union Springs was caught between a rock and a hard place on its last chance with the ball. Shoot too soon, the team risked handing the ball back to Delaware Academy with ample time to set up its offense. Shoot too late and take a chance that an open look never comes.

The Wolves found themselves somewhere between. The seas parted for Kailey Kalet (11 points) with about 17 seconds left. She drove, but the Bulldogs swatted at the ball and forced an awkward shot and miss.

"Their defense was tough," coach Kalet said."We could not get it rolling really. We ended up with 38 points, by far our lowest of the season. We averaged 61. They got us out of sorts a little bit.

"I think we got a pretty darn good look and it didn't go."

Three of the four quarters ended with Delaware Academy sinking a buzzer-beater: To end the first quarter and the fourth, a Bulldogs guard drove toward the elbow, then kicked a pass to an open teammate in the corner.

The first quarter make by Cadence Wakin put Union Springs down 13-9. But the latter by Lamport ended the Wolves' season.

"We've gotta lock down and play. I thought we played it right to the buzzer, but they executed with minimal time left," Kalet said.

Three seasons ago in 2020, Union Springs advanced to the section finals as a No. 4 seed with multiple freshmen playing in key roles. While the Wolves ultimately lost in the final, the program had the look of an inevitable section winner.

Fast forward two years — the 2020-21 season was shortened and lacked postseason play due to COVID-19, while this season ends prior to the championship.

Next season could have the feel of a last crack at it with this core of players.

Kalet admits there will be pressure in 2022-23 with a senior-laden group that will include his daughter Kailey, Waldron and Gilbert. But he is placing the pressure on himself, not the hoopers who have taken the program to new heights. Kalet alluded to the team's first Cayuga County tournament win in 18 years and first-ever IAC championship.

"I don't have to knock these kids down. The pressure will be there, but I'll let them know to be them. If they are themselves, they're gonna succeed in life and that's what it's all about," Kalet said. "These kids have so far exceeded expectations. They had goals at the beginning of the season and they met them. I'm gonna keep pumping them up and we're just gonna start working."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

