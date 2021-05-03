Diamondbacks activate Auburn native Tim Locastro from injured list

After two weeks on the injured list, Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks Tim Locastro can return to action.

The Diamondbacks on Monday activated Locastro from the 10-day injured list. He was placed on the injured list after dislocating his left pinkie finger against the Washington Nationals on April 17.

Locastro needed four stitches for a cut on the same finger. Because of the stitches, which were removed last week, he was limited to light conditioning. But it wasn't long until there were reports that he would play in games at the Diamondbacks' alternate site over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the Diamondbacks traveling to Miami for a series against the Marlins this week, the club posted photos of Locastro with his teammates on its social media accounts. That was the first indication he could be activated from the injured list.

On Monday, the Diamondbacks made it official.

Locastro will look to pick up where he left off before his injury. In 15 games this season, he is batting .269 and has an OPS of .672. He has hit one home run and leads the team with three stolen bases.