 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diamondbacks activate Auburn native Tim Locastro from injured list
alert top story
MLB

Diamondbacks activate Auburn native Tim Locastro from injured list

{{featured_button_text}}
Reds Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro scores a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

After two weeks on the injured list, Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks Tim Locastro can return to action. 

The Diamondbacks on Monday activated Locastro from the 10-day injured list. He was placed on the injured list after dislocating his left pinkie finger against the Washington Nationals on April 17. 

Locastro needed four stitches for a cut on the same finger. Because of the stitches, which were removed last week, he was limited to light conditioning. But it wasn't long until there were reports that he would play in games at the Diamondbacks' alternate site over the weekend. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With the Diamondbacks traveling to Miami for a series against the Marlins this week, the club posted photos of Locastro with his teammates on its social media accounts. That was the first indication he could be activated from the injured list. 

On Monday, the Diamondbacks made it official. 

Locastro will look to pick up where he left off before his injury. In 15 games this season, he is batting .269 and has an OPS of .672. He has hit one home run and leads the team with three stolen bases. 

Before dislocating his finger, Locastro started 10 consecutive games for the Diamondbacks. He could return to the starting lineup when the Diamondbacks play the Marlins on Tuesday. Ketel Marte, who entered the season as the D-backs' starting center fielder, is still on the injured list. Kole Calhoun, who is the starting right fielder, is on the injured list for the second time this season. 

Entering Monday, the Diamondbacks (15-13) are two games behind the San Francisco Giants for the National League West lead. After a three-game series against the Marlins, Locastro and the Diamondbacks return to New York for a three-game set against the Mets. That series begins Friday and runs through Sunday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Auburn school board honors unbeaten football team

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News