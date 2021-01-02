Dick Williams remembered for humble nature, limitless contributions to Auburn

"He wouldn't make a big fuss about it. He'd just say, 'Here, take this ... make sure the kids are provided for,'" Moskov said. "He made sure kids could go to camps, made sure kids had the things they needed if they couldn't afford it.

"It was total dedication to the program. He was timeless in terms of his attitude and how he treated people."

For over a decade, Williams was also a major advocate for the installation of a turf field at Holland Stadium. He worked with previous Auburn superintendents JD Pabis and John Plume on proposals that were ultimately voted down.

Williams' efforts helped ensure that the latest proposal did not end up with the same fate. Pirozzolo remembers numerous invites to breakfasts with the Liar's Club — a group of Auburnians who meet every Thursday to "spin tales of the glory days" at Ann's Family Restaurant in Auburn — where those in attendance could inquire about the project.

Along with Pirozzolo, Williams himself would serve up his pitch, explaining how a turf field would help Auburn remain competitive with the other large schools in central New York.