Did the Buffalo Bills err by not drafting Patrick Mahomes?

There is no doubt Mahomes is a generational talent. He will be the Chiefs' quarterback for a long time. He makes throws many quarterbacks wouldn't even think about doing. His mobility is an asset. He's been an absolute monster in the playoffs.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

But there are a few things to consider:

• Mahomes has a lot of talent, but he also benefits from playing for one of the game's great offensive minds (Andy Reid) and a load of weapons at his disposal. His favorite target is Travis Kelce, arguably the best tight end in the NFL. He has Tyreek Hill, whose speed poses problems for opposing defenses. The addition of rookie Mecole Hardman provides him with another speedster. Demarcus Robinson is a decent option. Sammy Watkins, a former Bill, had 673 yards for the Chiefs this season.

• Unlike 2018, when it was clear the Bills were looking for a quarterback, there wasn't that same level of certainty in 2017. The Bills had a new head coach running things and Doug Whaley, the team's general manager, was about to be fired. And it's easy to forget that while Mahomes was still available at No. 10, so was Deshaun Watson. It was Watson, not Mahomes, who was mentioned as a possible Bills draft pick.