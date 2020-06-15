Dirt Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony

Due to health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame has canceled its 2020 induction ceremonies, which were scheduled for July 23.
The nine inductees will instead be honored at a ceremony next summer, with a date to be determined, at the hall of fame at Weedsport Speedway.
"While we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, it is the right thing to do under the circumstances," Hall of Fame Committee Chair Buffy Swanson said. "Given the changing rules and restrictions about what can and can't take place, the fear many have about close contact and social events, and the conviction that we keep the induction ceremonies in the hallowed halls of the museum ... the best solution is to forego the 2020 ceremonies, and induct this year's class in the summer of 2021, with all the fanfare they deserve."
The class of 2020 includes drivers Brett Hearn, Harold Bunting and Joe Donahue; car owner Tico Conley; mechanic Billy Taylor; promoters Bob Miller and Donna Miller; television producer Tery Rumsey; and April Preston-Elms was set to be recognized with this year's Oustanding Woman in Racing Award.
Since 1992, the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame has inducted 101 championship drivers and honored 136 distinguished award winners throughout the region.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!