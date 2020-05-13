Dirt Hall of Fame profile: Bunting to be Delaware's first inductee

Bunting had the opportunity to drive Eugene Mills' Blue Hen #30 in 1981 and he took it, racing three years for the Hall of Fame car owner. Although they did connect for 29 victories in Delaware and New Jersey, their final season together was agony.

"It was the worst year I ever had in racing," admitted Bunting, who went winless in 1983 with the Blue Hens. "We did set fast time and sat on the pole that year at Nazareth National, so I guess it wasn’t all bad. But it was rough."

Bunting was working as a superintendent at Steve Dale’s demolition company, D&D Dismantling, at the time. When he told his former car owner he was considering getting out altogether, Dale would have none of it.

“You're not quitting like that," Steve said to Harold. “We're going to race."

Bunting agreed — for one year only. That single year commitment extended through three productive seasons, with Dale prodding Bunting into "just one more" at the end of each year.

The final wheel was turned in the fall of 1986. That season, Bunting and Dale won 13 times and swept all three Delaware short track titles. Bunting retired at the height of his game. He was 45 years old.