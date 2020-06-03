Dirt Hall of Fame profile: Conley was a dominant upstate car owner

Years later, Conley did take his own turn behind the wheel, driving an old Show Car — tube frame, sedan body — at Five Mile Point in 1978.

"I wasn’t very good," Tico admitted. "I qualified for some of the features, but that’s about it."

What he found out about himself was this: "I liked working on the cars, and being around 'em. But I didn’t like driving ‘em," Conley conceded.

Still, he sold that first Show Car and bought another one from Scott Stacks — the Conkey-built one-off that had been featured on the cover of Stock Car Racing magazine.

In the summer of '79, Tico took it to Canandaigua for a double-header, where a dramatic legal battle unfolded. Young up-and-comer Alan Johnson had just split with car owner Cliff Barcomb, who sent local sheriffs to the track to confiscate the Weld car Johnson was driving that night. Conley recalls the car leaving on a rollback, escorted by law enforcement and Barcomb.

"Alan came over and asked if he could drive my car, to keep his points up," said Conley, who had failed to qualify for the event. "I told him it only had a stock 427 motor with steel heads — not what he was used to."