Dirt Hall of Fame profile: Driver Brett Hearn still looking forward

In the course of three seasons, Hearn and Bramall racked up 99 wins, three SDS Mod titles, the overall Mr. DIRT Modified crown, two DIRT Asphalt Series championships, three Modified and three small-block titles at Orange County, a Mod Championship at Rolling Wheels, and two consecutive Super DIRT Week big-block victories.

"Those were probably my most productive years but my three most agonizing," Hearn admitted. "We won everything in sight, yet I didn’t feel good about it. The team jelled and the equipment was top-notch and always on the money. But there were so many other things that made me want to go back and run my own deal."

In an earlier departure from NE Modifieds, Hearn took a stab at NASCAR’s Busch Series in 1985 and '86. With help from the Olsens and others, he managed a best run of 10th at Dover International Speedway. But like many other talents before him, he found NASCAR a bottomless money pit. And when you’re hot on the dirt short tracks ... well, it doesn’t make economic sense to pursue it.

"When he went down to North Carolina to race there was no doubt in my mind that he had the credibility, the personality, the looks and the talent to become a Cup star," said Gary Balough, who also took a swing at the big time, and conferred with Hearn about the opportunity at the time.