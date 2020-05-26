Dirt Hall of Fame profile: 'Irish Joe' Donahue was a pioneer driver

The character from Kirkwood also sparred with the spectators, as related by John Lake in the Binghamton Press.

Greeted by boos as he took a triumphal lap around the track waving the checkered flag, Donahue was met in the winner’s circle by a fan screaming profanities. "Look, buddy," Joe rasped, "you paid your buck and a quarter and that’s fine. Now I’m taking it home with me. You can just stand there and jaw all night if you want to."

He was the man everyone loved to hate, as evidenced by a presentation at the Five Mile Point awards banquet in 1954. At the same time as starter Perry Preston jokingly handed Donahue a black flag, as a token of his season-long accomplishments, Joe also received the trophy for Most Popular Driver.

On the Southern Tier tracks, Donahue’s body of work still stands right up there. In 1957, Donahue won every race but one at Glen Aubrey and the points title; he pretty much did the same at Five Mile Point. He backed that up with repeat championships at both places in '58. During a career that spanned five decades, Joe won four titles at the Point; a pair each at Susquehanna (now Penn Can) and Glen Aubrey; a single title at Midstate in 1967; and two Southern Tier championship events, including the Triple Crown in 1957. He placed a close second in points at Weedsport to Hall of Famer John McArdell in 1968.