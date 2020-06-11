Dirt Hall of Fame profile: Mechanic Billy Taylor still going strong

“He's got a helluva team, a helluva motor," Danny said of Taylor’s operation in one victory lane speech that summer. "What can I say? It’s a winning car."

DIRT’s asphalt series, which ran from 1988-92, seemed custom-made for Taylor with his vast paved track experience.

"It fell right in my pocket," Billy chuckled about DIRT’s decision to take up tar racing. "I knew exactly what I wanted to do and how to do it. I was [chief tech inspector] Bob Dini’s worst headache."

Taylor was clever enough not to carry anything over from the clay: his DIRT-Asphalt cars were purpose-built, by Bodine-connected Chassis Dynamics and Troyer, both geniuses of the genre. From his pavement days, Billy understood the advantage of running a “big" Buick 430 CID small-block over the standard big-block engine that was large on brute power but light on finesse.

It was a different way of doing things, as Taylor explained to driver Danny Johnson at Canada’s Cayuga Speedway in August of '89.

In the asphalt car, "I got spun out by Kenny Schrader, in either hot laps or the heat race," Danny recalled. "When I came back in the pits, Billy told me how I had to drive it. ‘Gingerly,' he said. 'Get on it as tenderly as if there was an egg under the gas pedal.’"