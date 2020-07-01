Dirt Hall of Fame profile: Millers' dedication to racing earn promotion honor

Over the winter of 1989-1990, the concept behind the Thunder on the Hill Series was conceived. Dirt Modified and Sprint Car driver Dave Kelly and Grandview Speedway promoter Bruce Rogers had met informally to discuss the logistics of showcasing 410 Sprints at Grandview in special midweek events.

Kelly, a good friend of the Millers, suggested to Rogers that Bob might become involved as a publicist.

"I was still racing at the time and went with Bob to meet with the Rogers family. I knew I wasn’t interested in running the thing," said Kelly.

"Bob wound up doing the deal with the Rogers family and I stepped back," Kelly recounted. “I'm glad it has been so successful."

Grandview’s Theresa Rogers recalled the steps that led to the relationship with the Millers.

"We were 358s and Late Models — that's all we ran, we were happy with that. We felt we could handle ourselves with just that," Theresa remembered. "Then Dave gave Bruce a call and that started what we still are doing now with Bob."

Theresa Rogers recalled the positive back-and-forth between Bob and her late husband, who passed in 2017. "We were 50-50 partners. It’s been a good relationship for over 30 years," she said.