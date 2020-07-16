Dirt Hall of Fame profile: Preston-Elms earns Outstanding Woman in Racing honor

By 2000, Preston-Elms was immersed in the New Hampshire racing scene, not only competing but also hosting a weekly one-hour radio show on local happenings at the tracks. She was introduced to Bear Ridge Speedway owner Butch Elms at a car show in Hanover in 2002.

"I asked him to be on the radio show, and that was the beginning of the end," April May deadpanned.

In addition to Bear Ridge, Butch was also running the Friday night dirt track at Canaan Fair back then. April May had never before been to a dirt oval.

"He invited me to Canaan, got me right up on the flagstand and I got all dirty," Preston-Elms chuckled. "After that I was hooked."

By the end of the summer, two things happened: April May and Butch became a couple; and they bought Canaan Fair.

For the next four years, their lives were nuts. On Fridays, Butch came down to Canaan to race-direct and run the dirt track. The next morning, he’d drive back to Vermont, to prep and run Bear Ridge, while April May operated the Saturday program on Canaan’s paved oval.