Dirt Hall of Fame profile: Rumsey's TV talent help elevate DIRT's stature

That passion shined through Rumsey’s work at DIRT-TV for over two decades. The production meetings before every Super DIRT Week event were always focused on finding those moments when a story could be told about the toil, the tears and the glory that a big race like Syracuse could bring. Rumsey and his team developed a trust with the racers that was clearly conveyed on camera.

"We could shove a microphone in somebody’s face, and we would essentially get the truth," Tery said. "One of the things about NASCAR that I always disliked was this ‘mayonnaise' question-and-answer. We got the truth. We weren’t there to hurt anybody or embarrass anybody. We were there to bring them closer to the fans, and they knew that. I think we achieved great success with that level of reporting and producing, and I am real proud of that."

Although he worked on racing productions at Rolling Wheels Raceway and Myrtle Beach Speedway in the recent past, Rumsey has branched out after moving to New Hampshire in 2007. Nowadays he spends his time behind the camera, filming NFL and college football games and other national sporting events.

Popular Syracuse sportscaster Doug Logan served as host of "This Week on DIRT," working closely with Rumsey, Fusco, Donnelly and the team. He acknowledged the legacy created, in no small part, by Rumsey.