DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds to highlight Weedsport's Fourth of July tripleheader
LOCAL RACING

  • Updated
Weedsport Speedway

Weedsport Speedway 

 Provided

DIRTcar Big Block Modified cars will highlight Weedsport Speedway's Fourth of July tripleheader. 

It'll be the third DIRTcar modified event of the season at Weedsport, and the race is expected to include top drivers Larry Wight, Erick Rudolph and Peter Britten. 

The trio will be among the competitors vying in the 35-lap special that will pay out $2,500 to the winner. 

The packed night of racing will also include the ESS Sprint Car Speedweek finale and the NY6A Micro Sprints. There will be a fireworks display to end the night. Live music will also be a part of the entertainment, with Chasing Neon hitting the stage at 5 p.m. 

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with races set to start at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at weedsportspeedway.com. General admission seating is available to adults for $25. Admission for attendees aged 11 through 17 is $10, while children 10 and under can enter for free. 

