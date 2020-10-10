Disgusted and dismayed, Yanks face big decisions for 2021

Giancarlo Stanton is expected to keep the remaining $218 million and seven guaranteed seasons left in his contract rather than opt out, and reliever Zack Britton appears likely to stay under either player or club options.

"We're going to get there. I know it. And it's going to make it all the sweeter," Aaron Boone said after his third unfulfilling season as manager.

New York is expected to exercise Boone's option for 2021 or to give him a new contract.

"There's a lot of pain in that room. There's a lot of closeness and love for one another in that room," Boone said after Friday night's 2-1 loss. "A lot of people in that room have been through the battles together, where we've had a lot of success and had some heartbreaking playoff losses. And it stinks, you know, it stings. I do believe it makes us closer and hopefully continues to make us hungrier."

Boone knows he's being second-guessed for his decision to use rookie Deivi García as an opener in Game 2 and replace him after one inning with Happ. García gave up a solo homer and Happ a pair of two-run drives in an 7-5 loss. Happ revealed he had lobbied to start and brusquely deferred questions on his use to Boone.