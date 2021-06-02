Diverse Doubledays: New Auburn baseball team ready for Perfect Game season

Some players' arrival into Auburn has been hectic. Rives, for example, alluded to issues with his flight into New York.

For others, Falcon Park is a short drive from home. Carson Ashby is an Auburn native who attended Jordan-Elbridge High School. He's currently enrolled at Ithaca College.

While a local product, Ashby is looking forward to the diversity of backgrounds the Doubledays will provide.

"It's going to build a strong chemistry with our team and will lead to a lot of success," Ashby said. "Many of us have goals to get to the next level, whether that's MLB or minor league baseball, whatever it is. I think this is going to prepare us not only for college, but the next level of baseball."

Robert Gruber, a pitcher from Niagara Falls that attends Elmira College, was vaguely familiar with Auburn before his arrival. He was aware of the city's rookie league team and played earlier this spring at Falcon Park.

Others, like Cameron Sheets, had never heard of Auburn until joining the team. Sheets plays for Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.