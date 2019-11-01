CHITTENANGO — Weedsport is returning to the Dome.
The Warriors had 513 rushing yards and shut down Altmar-Parish-Williamstown's offense in a 68-0 win in the 8-man Section III semifinal at Chittenango High School Friday night.
"I thought we played our most complete game of the season," Weedsport head coach Jon Sgarlata said.
The Warriors scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, beginning with Aidan Mabbett's 49-yard run on the second play from scrimmage. Connor Mabbett scored on runs of 20 and 39 yards, and Aidan Mabbett added a 4-yard touchdown run to put Weedsport up 32-0.
Weedsport added to the lead in the second quarter. Aidan Mabbett scored the Warriors' two touchdowns in the quarter, including an 85-yard run to close out the first half.
Sgarlata credited his offensive line and running backs for blocking on big plays like Mabbett's long touchdown run.
"It's the backs, too," he said. "The linemen have done it all year. But really we're at our best when the backs block for each other because that's what creates the big play. We say the linemen create the first downs and the backs create the touchdowns with the downfield blocks. It's really everybody."
In the second half, Weedsport's reserves padded the lead. Jacob Maloof scored on a 13-yard run and Jake Brown added a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Garrett Sawyer capped off the scoring with a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Aidan Mabbett had 10 carries for 163 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors. Connor Mabbett had four rushes for 95 yards and two scores. Hunter Morgan rushed for 86 yards, Reese Ahearn had 52 yards on the ground, Sawyer had 39 yards and Maloof chipped in with 27 yards.
Sgarlata liked the effort after what he described as a "flat" game last week, even though the Warriors were able to win to close out the regular season with a 6-0 record.
"All of us felt like we didn't have our best performance," he said. "They were chompin' at the bit to get back out there. We just blocked better tonight. We blocked better and the backs ran hard. That was the result."
The defense made several big plays and kept A-P-W out of the end zone. The Warriors had a pair of fumble recoveries and Joshua O'Connor intercepted a pass that set up one of Aidan Mabbett's touchdown runs.
The Rebels drove down the field late in the game and had a chance to end the shutout. The Rebels attempted a fake field goal on the game's final play, but the Warriors were ready for the trick play.
The shutout impressed Sgarlata, who acknowledged that it's a difficult feat in 8-man football. He praised his team, especially the reserves who were in for the game-ending stop.
Sgarlata said Weedsport aimed to return to the Carrier Dome for the sectional championship. The Warriors defeated A-P-W to win the 8-man sectional title in 2018.
Weedsport opened this season with a 46-14 win over A-P-W. The Warriors, the No. 2 seed in the 8-man playoffs, drew the No. 3 Rebels in the semifinals.
"Our goal all year was to get back to the championship game and it just happened to go through A-P-W," Sgarlata said.
Weedsport's opponent in the sectional title game will be either No. 1 South Lewis or No. 4 West Canada Valley. The two teams were scheduled to play Friday, but the game was moved to Saturday due to weather conditions.
The sectional championship game is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Carrier Dome.
The Warriors had a 62-30 win over West Canada Valley in Week 3, but haven't played South Lewis this season. Both teams have similar offensive schemes, Sgarlata said.
"It's like any other game. You really got to prepare because you're dealing with 16- and 17-year-old kids," he continued. "You gotta teach them the basics, give them a nice game plan and we should have that in place by Monday."