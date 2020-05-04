Don Shula equals success

Dolphins' teams were disciplined and that was a key part of their success. That speaks to Shula's ability to connect with players across multiple generations. Whether he was a young coaching mind or part of the NFL's old guard, he was respected by his players.

I don't remember a large chunk of Shula's career because I wasn't alive for it. I do remember those Bills-Dolphins clashes. When you watched the Bills and Dolphins of the '90s, you witnessed a great talent pool in action. You also saw the product of two of the greatest coaches in NFL history, Shula and Marv Levy. It was largely a great rivalry because of the coaches involved. They brought out the best in their players, and the carried over to the field of play.

You can debate Shula's place in NFL history. With Bill Belichick's success and Super Bowl wins, there are those who will argue the New England Patriots head coach is the greatest sideline general in history. (I tend to agree.) Vince Lombardi, Bill Walsh, Chuck Noll, among others, are in that conversation, too.

But that stat I mentioned earlier is hard to overlook. Two losing seasons out of 33. Longevity can help you set a wins record, but longevity doesn't always equal success. Thirty-one winning seasons out of 33, though, is success.